Hummus brand changing name in wake of #MeToo movement

What's in a name? Well, the British founder of one 14-year-old hummus and falafel brand has said that she’ll be renaming her Me Too! Foods company after discovering that sales have significantly slumped in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

Me Too! Foods founder Ramona Hazan told The Guardian this week that her Mediterranean product line is prepping for a name change in 2019, after claiming that major U.K. supermarket retailers, including Tesco and Sainsbury’s, have been steadily shying away from carrying her products in the months since the movement against sexual harassment and assault rocked the globe.

“We haven’t got a definitive answer on this, but we are 90 percent sure that our name is not something anyone wants to put on the shelf,” the 40-year-old entrepreneur told the outlet. “It’s not as though we’re Coca-Cola and could turn around and go: ‘Guys, stop using my name.’”

Hazan admitted that she and her team initially considered a marketing tactic to coincide with the viral #MeToo hashtag, but ultimately chose not to out of respect for the movement.

Hazan has yet to settle on a new brand name, but claimed she will be selecting a moniker “a little bit more straightforward” for the rebrand.

In terms of the brand's origin story, Hazan says that she was inspired to name her locally sourced food line after a cherished childhood memory. When her family would gather around the table for a meal, a young Hazan would often shout "Me too!" "Me too!" to ensure she’d be included in the fun and conversation, according to the brand’s official website.

“And I used it as the brand [name], trying to link it to what I care about," she told The Guardian, "which in retrospect was … not the best thing I could’ve done.”

