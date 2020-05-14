Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Cooking Basics
Published

Celebrity chef David Chang reveals how to fry an egg in the microwave

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
close
McDonald's reducing menu, eliminating all-day breakfast during coronavirus outbreakVideo

McDonald's reducing menu, eliminating all-day breakfast during coronavirus outbreak

McDonald’s is reducing its menu, along with eliminating the all-day breakfast option due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Don't put all your eggs in one basket – because there's more than one way to fry ‘em up.

Celebrity chef David Chang recently demonstrated how to prepare a perfectly over-easy fried egg in the microwave, in a method reportedly “easier” than the traditional stove top.

“Don’t be afraid of the microwave!!” the Momofuku restaurant group founder and “Ugly Delicious” host told his 1.5 million Instagram followers on Tuesday in a video tutorial.

GUY FIERI, BILL MURRAY TO SQUARE OFF AT NACHO-MAKING 'SHOWDOWN' TO RAISE MONEY FOR RESTAURANT RELIEF

To get cracking on the homemade “Egg McMuffin,” Chang sprayed a small bowl with what appeared to be a non-stick cooking spray, cracked an egg inside and microwaved the dish for 90 seconds, at 30 percent power. Then, the chef scooped the cooked egg out of the bowl and onto an English muffin with a slice of cheese and meat, before digging in.

“It’s easier than cooking it on a stovetop,” he claimed.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“Don’t be afraid of the microwave!!” celebrity chef David Chang exclaimed.

“Don’t be afraid of the microwave!!” celebrity chef David Chang exclaimed. (iStock)

Instagram users were largely impressed with Chang’s “unpretentious” cooking hack favored by dorm-dwelling college students and the “boujee” microwave he worked with.

With that being said, home chefs might be impressed with this surprising quarantine kitchen swap for an egg-cellent eggs substitute while baking.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak