Celebrity chef David Chang reveals how to fry an egg in the microwave

Don't put all your eggs in one basket – because there's more than one way to fry ‘em up.

Celebrity chef David Chang recently demonstrated how to prepare a perfectly over-easy fried egg in the microwave, in a method reportedly “easier” than the traditional stove top.

“Don’t be afraid of the microwave!!” the Momofuku restaurant group founder and “Ugly Delicious” host told his 1.5 million Instagram followers on Tuesday in a video tutorial.

To get cracking on the homemade “Egg McMuffin,” Chang sprayed a small bowl with what appeared to be a non-stick cooking spray, cracked an egg inside and microwaved the dish for 90 seconds, at 30 percent power. Then, the chef scooped the cooked egg out of the bowl and onto an English muffin with a slice of cheese and meat, before digging in.

“It’s easier than cooking it on a stovetop,” he claimed.

Instagram users were largely impressed with Chang’s “unpretentious” cooking hack favored by dorm-dwelling college students and the “boujee” microwave he worked with.

With that being said, home chefs might be impressed with this surprising quarantine kitchen swap for an egg-cellent eggs substitute while baking.

