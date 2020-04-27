Quarantine kitchen swaps: How to substitute eggs in baked goods

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

There’s no yolks about it — from the breakfast table to dinner time and dessert, eggs are an egg-ceptionally versatile ingredient in countless recipes trending during the coronavirus pandemic.

Egg sales have reportedly been on something of a “rollercoaster” amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Food Business News said in an April 22 report. In early March, before the global health crisis was declared a national emergency, customers reportedly scrambled to stock up on eggs and processed egg products, as "demand for products aimed for grocery stores surged as much as 200 percent."

However, in the two weeks that followed April 3, prices for Grade A large eggs dropped about 30 percent – averaging about $2.09 to $2.24 per dozen by April 17 – per the Department of Agriculture, as consumer demand apparently dwindled.

Shelves across the country are now better stocked, Food Business News reports, with eggs costing about $1.50 per dozen. But many supermarkets across the country are limiting shoppers to the purchase of about two cartons as the pandemic continues, the outlet claims.

Whether or not you have egg-cellent luck in finding eggs on your next grocery outing, Rebekah Strand, development chef at Conagra Brands, said there’s a simple substitute for the chicken byproduct.

Strand is a development chef on the innovative culinary team at Conagra, and previously served as a sous-chef for one of Chicago’s top chefs. In her current role, she also works on recipe and product development, while managing the test kitchen.

“My favorite replacement to use when I am out of eggs is, believe it or not, sparkling water!” Strand told Fox News. “Use ¼ cup per egg. Flavored sparkling waters and sodas work as well, they just may affect the final flavor.”

Strand recommended a few other alternatives, her favorite of which include "subbing in yogurt, applesauce, canned pumpkin, or mashed banana, which add some nutritional value," she said.

“If you don’t have any of these on hand, you can always just up the baking powder by 2 teaspoons per egg.”

To shop smart during less-frequent trips to the grocery store through the pandemic, Strand recommended that home chefs stock up on items with a “long shelf life” like eggs, potatoes, legumes, onions, garlic, whole grains and rice.