'Hot chocolate bombs' take over TikTok as the new quarantine drink trend

TikTok users have moved on from whipping their coffee and are now putting “bombs” into their hot chocolate.

The new quarantine beverage trend involves creating chocolate hard shells with marshmallows stuffed inside the center, which explode into an eye-catching layer of fluff when submerged into hot liquid.

As of Thursday, the viral trend has garnered more than 41.1 million views under the hashtagged terms #hotchocolatebombs and #hotcocoabombs.

A growing list of TikTok videos show the trend has inspired creators to share instructional DIYs, beverage reviews, gender reveals and even where you can find elusive bombs for purchase at big-box retailers.

Compared to the ultra-popular whipped coffee trend that gained significant traction in the U.S. at the start of coronavirus lockdown, hot chocolate bombs have ways to go to prove its longevity on the trendy social media platform. The hashtagged term #whippedcoffee has more than 2.2 billion views while #dalgonacoffee has more than 431.5 million views.

Online searches for whipped and dalgona coffee spiked in mid-March and reached its peak on April 4, according to data from Google Trends.

In the last month, searches for hot chocolate bombs surpassed whipped coffee on select dates between Oct. 6 and Nov. 1.

The hot chocolate trend is so popular, several sellers on Amazon, Etsy and other confectionary websites are either completely out of stock or are low on stock on chocolate bombs and chocolate bomb molds.

Though, some TikTok users have shared that they’ve been able to find packs of hot chocolate bombs sold at national chain stores like Costco Wholesale and Big Lots.

For more hands-on folks, countless hot chocolate bomb recipes and videos are being shared across food blogs and YouTube.

