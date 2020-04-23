What is 'whipped strawberry milk,' Instagram's favorite new drink?

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Watch out, whipped coffee – home baristas are stirring up a trendy fruity new drink.

Extended self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic has reignited an interest in experimenting in the kitchen for millions of people, with social media users recently buzzing about a three-ingredient recipe for whipped strawberry milk.

Last week, blogger Valentina Mussi posted instructions for whipped strawberry milk, a caffeine-free alternative to Dalgona "whipped" coffee on Instagram, in a video that has since been liked over 350,000 times.

To make the drink, mix one tablespoon of Strawberry Nesquik powder with ¼ cup of heavy whipping cream. By hand, whisk the ingredients “until your arm is numb,” Mussi joked, or until blended smooth. Then, top the strawberry mixture over hot milk for a latte-like drink. Alternatively, for a chilled beverage, pour cold milk over ice, add the whipped mixture on top, and enjoy.

If you’re feeling fancy, line the rim of your glass or mug with raw agave nectar, and dunk it in the container of Strawberry Nesquik powder for a café-worthy finish, right at home.

Inspired, other Instagram users have since shared photos of their own homemade whipped strawberry milk drinks. Other curious cooks have also posted pictures of their own spins on whipped drinks using ingredients like matcha and blueberry infusions.

