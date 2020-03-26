What is 'whipped coffee' and why is everyone drinking it during self-isolation?

No Starbucks? No problem.

Thanks to social distancing, the universe for many Americans has shrunk down to the size of their living space. That’s not a bad thing when it comes to controlling the pandemic, but it’s a shaky time for coffee lovers. Self-isolation is synonymous with “no Starbucks,” and honestly, we’re a little lost.

So, what’s a coffee devotee to do? Whipped coffee, a new social media trend, is going viral for good reason -- and it just might solve your dilemma.

What Is whipped coffee?

We raised our eyebrows at first, too, but this stuff -- made from instant coffee, sugar and hot water -- looks absolutely delicious. So if you’re missing your favorite drinks, especially if they’re sugary or creamy, it’s worth giving it a try.

The trend started in South Korea as people looked for ways to virtually connect, but it’s been popularized by TikTok users in America, as well. (Oh, and if you haven’t heard of TikTok, it’s a platform where users can share short videos.)

How do I make whipped coffee at home?

Whipped coffee is really simple: It’s equal parts (typically 2 tablespoons) coffee, sugar and hot water. You probably have most of those ingredients lying around, and the process of whipping it up is extremely straightforward.

To make, mix all of the ingredients in a bowl for around 20 minutes until the mixture forms peaks. Many users are whisking by hand, but you could use a hand mixer, too.

Once the whipped coffee is thick and frothy, add it to a glass filled with milk and ice, then enjoy!