Hamptons Chef Anand Sastry shares his chicken pot pie recipe

When a craving for fall comfort food strikes, chicken pot pie is the answer.

Chef Anand Sastry of Main Street Tavern in Amagansett, New York, and Highway Restaurant & Bar , East Hampton, New York, agrees. "'Pot pie Mondays' were part of our original Highway promotions. We incorporate our rotisserie chickens and the same pastry crust from our famous summer pies," Sastry tells FOX News. "During the pandemic, the pot pie was our most popular dish as it reheated really well, made great leftovers, and could be easily frozen to serve any day of the week for a family dinner at home."

Thankfully, he was kind enough to share his coveted recipe.

Chicken Pot Pie from Executive Chef Anand Sastry, Highway Restaurant & Bar

Serves 1-2 people

Prep Time: 25 minutes

Cook Time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

For pie dough:

2 ½ cups unbleached all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons sugar

½ cup vegetable shortening

1 ½ sticks of butter

4 tablespoons ice water

1 egg white

For filling

5 tablespoons of chicken fat

1 tablespoon margarine

1 whole chicken, roasted and torn into chunks

1 ¼ cups of bleached, all-purpose flour

2 pints of strong chicken stock or plain chicken stock

4 carrots

5 sticks of celery

1 onion

1 leek

Bunch of flat parsley picked

Salt and white pepper, to taste

Directions