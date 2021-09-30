Expand / Collapse search
RECIPES
Published

'Gin & Java' cocktail recipe for a fall weekend treat

Friday, Oct. 1, is International Coffee Day

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
This "Gin & Java" cocktail made from Hardshore Distilling Company in Portland, Maine, is the perfect happy hour treat. 

With only a handful of ingredients and chocolate and nutty flavors shining through, you may want to sip this all fall long.

This "Gin & Java" cocktail made from Hardshore Distilling Company in Portland, Maine, is the perfect happy hour or postprandial libation come International Coffee Day.

This "Gin &amp; Java" cocktail made from Hardshore Distilling Company in Portland, Maine, is the perfect happy hour or postprandial libation come International Coffee Day. (Courtesy to Hardshore Distilling Company)

If you’re feeling fancy, garnish with some chocolate shavings. Or, try a sprig of fresh rosemary or mint for a pop of green color.

Hardshore's Gin & Java

Serves: 1

Prep Time: 2 minutes

Ingredients: 

1.5 oz Hardshore Distilling Original Gin or gin of choice

.75 oz Hazelnut syrup (you can buy this online or at your local liquor store)

2 oz of Cold brew coffee

.5 oz Cream or milk

With only a handful of ingredients and chocolate and nutty flavors shining through, you may want to sip this all fall long. (Courtesy to Hardshore Distilling Company)

Directions:

  1. Combine Hardshore Original Gin, hazelnut syrup, and milk (or cream) in a glass with ice and slowly pour cold brew coffee over mixture.
  2. Stir and enjoy.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing Lifestyle Reporter for Fox News.