'Gin & Java' cocktail recipe for a fall weekend treat

This "Gin & Java" cocktail made from Hardshore Distilling Company in Portland, Maine, is the perfect happy hour treat.

With only a handful of ingredients and chocolate and nutty flavors shining through, you may want to sip this all fall long.

‘EASY AND REFRESHING MOJITO’ IS PERFECT FOR END OF SUMMER CELEBRATIONS: TRY THE RECIPE

If you’re feeling fancy, garnish with some chocolate shavings. Or, try a sprig of fresh rosemary or mint for a pop of green color.

Hardshore's Gin & Java

Serves: 1

Prep Time: 2 minutes

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Hardshore Distilling Original Gin or gin of choice

.75 oz Hazelnut syrup (you can buy this online or at your local liquor store)

2 oz of Cold brew coffee

.5 oz Cream or milk

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Directions:

Combine Hardshore Original Gin, hazelnut syrup, and milk (or cream) in a glass with ice and slowly pour cold brew coffee over mixture. Stir and enjoy.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER