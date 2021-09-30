'Gin & Java' cocktail recipe for a fall weekend treat
Friday, Oct. 1, is International Coffee Day
This "Gin & Java" cocktail made from Hardshore Distilling Company in Portland, Maine, is the perfect happy hour treat.
With only a handful of ingredients and chocolate and nutty flavors shining through, you may want to sip this all fall long.
If you’re feeling fancy, garnish with some chocolate shavings. Or, try a sprig of fresh rosemary or mint for a pop of green color.
Hardshore's Gin & Java
Serves: 1
Prep Time: 2 minutes
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Hardshore Distilling Original Gin or gin of choice
.75 oz Hazelnut syrup (you can buy this online or at your local liquor store)
2 oz of Cold brew coffee
.5 oz Cream or milk
Directions:
- Combine Hardshore Original Gin, hazelnut syrup, and milk (or cream) in a glass with ice and slowly pour cold brew coffee over mixture.
- Stir and enjoy.