Glen Powell tells Martha Stewart new sauce line inspired by clean eating: No chemicals, additives

Hollywood stars are hopping on the clean-eating trend.

Actor Glen Powell, best known for his roles in "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Anyone But You," has released a line of staple sauces called Smash Kitchen, including ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard and barbecue sauce.

On a recent episode of "The Martha Stewart Podcast," Powell joined the conversation to talk about his new condiment creations, which are organic, made in the U.S.A. and created with naturally sourced ingredients.

Powell said he was motivated to release his own condiment line as an alternative to other products that are made with chemicals and additives.

Born and raised in Texas, Powell said he and his family always made their own sauces while barbecuing to add some flavor.

"Being out in LA … I think I just became a little bit more aware of what was in my food," he said.

"Especially when you're cooking and entertaining people, you want to give them the best."

Powell mentioned his family members, including his nephew and niece, who consume "a lot of condiments" — just like the rest of America — that contain ingredients such as high-fructose corn syrup, preservatives and dyes.

"I feel like creating my own was the way to go."

"There's got to be a way for us to have an organic condiment … that also tastes good," he said.

"I wasn't seeing that out there, so I feel like creating my own was the way to go."

Smash Kitchen also offers Dijon mustard, spicy mayo, hot honey ketchup and hot honey BBQ sauce, which Powell said is made with organic jalapeños and honey from Pennsylvania.

He intends to treat his body well "for the long term" by eating nutritiously, Powell added, but while also still enjoying the experience.

"I don't want to just be eating boiled chicken and vegetables all the time," he told Stewart.

"I'm hungry. I'm a real eater."

He also said, "I can feel good about actually enjoying my food instead of treating it like fuel."

The name Smash Kitchen was inspired by the idea of "smashing" stereotypes that organic food must be expensive or flavorless, according to Powell.

"[It's] smashing that idea of having to compromise on your food," he said.

Smash Kitchen products are currently available at Walmart.