From a $180 burger to $40 crab nachos, 6 of the top Super Bowl eats and drinks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Super Bowl LX isn’t just bringing football’s biggest matchup to Levi’s Stadium — it’s also delivering an indulgent food and drink lineup built around local Bay Area seafood, bold flavors and globally inspired twists that are sure to fill up your Instagram feed.

From Fisherman’s Wharf–style crab to Chinatown-inspired cocktails, the offerings from Levy, the hospitality group behind Levi’s Stadium, aim to showcase the region’s identity from the concession stands to the VIP suites.

"I issued a challenge to all the chefs that I work with," Jon Severson, Levy’s regional executive chef, told the San Francisco Chronicle. "If you had your own restaurant, what would you want to sell? Then spin it around local San Francisco ingredients."

SUPER BOWL SUNDAY MENUS ARE CHANGING AS PARTY HOSTS SERVE UP SURPRISES THIS YEAR

Levy’s culinary team spent more than two years developing the Super Bowl LX menu, according to the outlet.

The menu is expected to go through roughly 10,000 hot dogs, 1,500 pounds of local Dungeness crab, 2,000 pounds of prime beef tenderloin, 4,000 oysters and 8,000 margaritas, according to Levy. About 90% of the ingredients have also been sourced from California.

Some menu prices may cause a bit of an upset for those watching the New England Patriots face off against the Seattle Seahawks, with premium, Super Bowl-only items like the $180 LX Hammer Burger pushing into end-zone territory.

2026 SUPER BOWL FOOD DEALS: WHERE TO FIND THE BEST GAME-DAY SAVINGS

While premium clubs and VIP suites will feature even more elevated offerings such as prime beef, seafood towers and caviar, here are six standout foods and drinks fans will find across concession stands and clubs — and what they’ll reportedly cost.

1. The LX Hammer Burger

The LX Hammer Burger leans hard into the Super Bowl’s appetite for big, meaty spectacle. The massive, shareable burger features a 3.5-pound fall-off-the-bone braised, bone-in beef shank topped with roasted mirepoix demi-glace and Point Reyes bleu cheese fondue, served on a house-baked brioche bun.

The burger is intended to serve four people — if they're willing to split the $180.

AMERICA’S FAVORITE SUPER BOWL SNACKS, BY STATE

2. Dungeness Crab Potachos

This $40 shareable riff on nachos layers fresh Bay Area crab over hand-cut Kennebec potato chips doused in Petaluma white cheddar fondue sauce, sea salt and chives.

"The crab we are serving will be caught at the very last minute," Lou Bastian, senior vice president of culinary for all of Levy’s West Coast locations, told Forbes. "We met with local Dungeness crab fisherman who said they can get the crab out of the water two days before the event."

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

3. Chinatown Dog

A classic foot-long hot dog gets a Bay Area remix with the Chinatown Dog, which layers Chinese hot mustard, char siu pork, sriracha and shredded yellow daikon on a char-grilled all-beef dog.

The hot dog will go for $20.

4. San Fran Sticky Roll

No trip to the Bay Area is complete without sourdough.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

For fans with a sweet tooth, the $30 made-from-scratch cinnamon roll iced with white chocolate mascarpone cream and topped with spun sugar should satisfy even the most serious game-day cravings.

5. Fortune Cookie Martini

The Super Bowl beverage menu, which ranges in price from $19 to $22, mixes creativity with whimsy, including with Chinatown’s Fortune Cookie Martini. Made with vanilla vodka, amaretto, Baileys Irish Cream and cold brew, it is finished with a chocolate-dipped fortune cookie from San Francisco’s Golden Gate Fortune Cookie Factory.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

Levy's is working with the cookie maker in San Francisco to serve 5,000 custom-made fortune cookies, according to Forbes.

6. Frozen Irish Coffee

The Fog City Frozen Irish Coffee rounds out the menu’s mix of indulgence and local storytelling, nodding both to San Francisco’s famous fog and the city's role in popularizing Irish coffee in the U.S.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The frozen drink blends Irish whiskey, vanilla bean ice cream and cold brew and is topped with an ice cream cookie sandwich for a rich, boozy treat that doubles as dessert.