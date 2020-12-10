Frito-Lay lets you make dream snack pack with only your favorite potato chip flavors

Are you the type of person who demands their Doritos are “cool ranch” flavor? Do you have strong opinions about the level of “flamin’ hot” your Cheetos are? Or maybe you’re the rare breed who can appreciate delicacies like the Funyun?

Whatever your snacks of choice are, you can now get them in a customized variety pack from Frito-Lay, as long as they’re snacks made by Frito-Lay.

The PepsiCo-owned potato chip maker announced on Thursday that it is now selling customizable snack variety packs on its web store at Snacks.com. Shoppers can pick whatever mix of 20 bags of snacks they want, meaning spicy gals won’t be stuck with a pile of plain potato chips and Doritos aficionados can choose from a veritable rainbow of flavors.

The selection includes six flavors of Lay’s, eight kinds of Cheetos, eight varieties of Doritos, four flavors of Ruffles, two types of Fritos plus popcorn, Funyuns and more.

Frito-Lay didn’t publicize the price, but any combination tested by a reporter Thursday came to $10 with free shipping.

The custom variety pack option is currently available in 27 states and the company plans to roll it out nationwide by early 2021.

Frito-Lay’s U.S. Snack Index survey earlier this year found that two-thirds of Americans would be more likely to buy a snack variety pack of they could customize it. Frito-Lay customers had been asking for a way to make their own variety packs “for years,” according to Rachel Ferdinando, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Frito-Lay North America.

“During such a time when the world needs joy now more than ever, we are continuing to listen to our consumers and find new ways to create more smiles,” Ferdinando said in a written statement.

The number of Americans who said they would order holiday groceries directly from a manufacturer increased from 5% in 2019 to 31% this year, according to Frito-Lay’s survey.

Michael Lindsey, chief transformation and strategy officer at Frito-Lay North America, said the company’s direct-to-consumer website has enabled it to offer customized items.

“Since we launched Snacks.com earlier this year, we’ve seen it resonate with consumers, and our team has uncovered insights to continue giving our consumers more of what they want,” Lindsey said in a written statement.

The website offers more than 100 snack products. Frito-Lay also added a seasonal holiday shop to the site, selling gifts like sweaters, scarves and hats from its brands.