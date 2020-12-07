Planters' mascot is now 50-year-old peanut named Bart, here to share holiday merchandise line

They grow up so fast.

Planters’ mascot — who the brand killed off (angering Twitter), only to bring him back as a baby (again angering Twitter), and then reinvent as a 21-year-old Peanut Jr. (really angering Twitter) — is now turning 50, somehow. (A magical Frosty-esque hat seems to be involved, just in case anyone is wondering.)

And in an even stranger turn of events, Twitter seems to be OK with the newest iteration of the long-running mascot.

Meanwhile, the freshly turned 50-year-old, named none other than "Bartholomew Richard Fitzgerald-Smythe," or simply Bart, is not returning to Twitter to just “shellebrate” his new age. It would seem that Bart is here to share news of Planters' new holiday merchandise line, which features ugly Christmas sweaters, ornaments and other peanut presents for you to shell out for the legume lover in your life.

For those who lost track during this “nutty year,” Mr. Peanut was originally killed off by Planters ahead of the Super Bowl, before being brought back as "Baby Nut." In the 11 months since, he's aged 50 years, meaning we can likely expect an octogenarian Mr. Peanut in probably, like, a week and a half.