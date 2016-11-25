Foods to throw a fantastic Cinco de Mayo fiesta

This Cinco de Mayo, get into the kitchen and start heating things up. These dishes, with a mix of traditional and modern Mexican flavors, will wow party guests. From fish tacos to crispy tostadas, there are unique flavors for every hungry partygoer.

1. Baked Lime Tortilla Chips

Wow your guests with homemade tortilla chips which are surprisingly easy to make. You'll never go for the store-bought again. The best part? The seasonings can be changed up with different spices for salty or sweet versions.

Recipe: Baked Lime Tortilla Chips

2. Guacamole Tomato Boats

These guacamole boats make a colorful party presentation. Guests can top with cheese, tortilla chips or any number of spices.

Recipe: Guacamole Tomato Boats

3. Chicken Mango Tacos

Add some sweetness to your tacos with this recipe from "The Chew's" Clinton Kelly.

Recipe: Chicken Mango Tacos

4. Pink Taco Baja Fish Tacos

These grilled fish tacos are sure to be a crowd pleaser at your next fiesta. The fresh citrus dressing takes these bites to the next level.

Recipe: Pink Taco Fish Tacos

5. Chilled Corn Soup with Lobster and Organic Ginger

Fresh and spicy, this chilled soup is the perfect dish to serve as the weather warms up.

Recipe: Chilled Corn Soup with Lobster and Wakaya Perfection Organic Ginger

6. Hecho en Dumbo Tostadas de Atún

Hecho en Dumbo in New York City presents this crowd-pleasing, party recipe that's a little different than your typical Mexican entertaining options. Use the freshest tuna you can find for these crunchy, savory bites.

Recipe: Tostadas de Atun

7. Guajillo Steak Burrito

The steak in this burrito is marinated with Guajillo peppers, which match perfectly with the steak. When used in moderation, the Guajillo pepper supplies an inviting, spicy kick to your steak without taking away from the natural beef flavor. The pepper also supplies a light richness to the flavor as it marinates.

Recipe: Guajillo Steak Burrito

8. Spicy Chipotle-Honey Wings

Take wings beyond game day fare. If you can handle some heat, then these chile-covered wings are the ones for you. The best part is that they are incredibly easy to make.

Recipe: Spicy Chipotle-Honey Wings

9. Yonanas Guacamole

This guacamole recipe has a surprise ingredient: bananas. Use your Yonanas machine to get an extra creamy dip for parties and more.

Recipe: Yonanas Guacamole

10. Enchiladas Rojas

Take your typical enchilada to the next level with this beautiful recipe. This particular enchilada is one of the most classic enchiladas in Mexico.

Recipe: Enchiladas Rojas