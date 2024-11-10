Food lover, 80 years old, still runs kitchen 'with immense pride' after 50 years

She may be a grandmother at 80 years old — but one woman has worked in her restaurant for 50 years and said she is not thinking of slowing down at all.

Guiliana Pierotti is a veteran of the restaurant scene in Glasgow, Scotland, according to SWNS — and she's worked in various kitchens since she moved there from Tuscany in 1965.

Together with her husband, she opened Piccolo Mondo in Renfrew in 1974 and then launched a second branch in Glasgow in 2006.

Recently turned 80 years old, she still works on a full-time schedule.

"I'm 80 now, but I don't really think about it," she told SWNS, the British news service.

"I just get on with it. I'm here every morning at half past six," she said, "making bread and desserts."

She said that during the week, her son, Lio, instructs her to leave by 3 p.m.

"But Friday and Saturday, I'm working all day."

She added that after 50 years, "you could say I'm used to it."

She has taught many other chefs over the years, SWNS reported, though she's had no formal training in her craft.

She said she learned everything from her mom.

"All the staff we've had, I teach them the dishes, show the chefs how to cook them," she said.

Pierotti also said she is "very fussy" when it comes to other people's food.

"Sometimes we'll go to other restaurants. I'll eat it, but it doesn't have any flavor. It's not up to my standards. I can do it better," she said.

This year, in addition to turning 80, she and her husband, Antonio Pierotti, celebrated 60 years of marriage.

He runs the front end of the house while she rules the kitchen.

"We've been a great team," she told SWNS.

The couple's son, Lio, has been part of the family business since his teenage years.

He called his mother "the most hardworking person I've ever known."

"She's still got a lot of energy," he said. "She's as focused and motivated as the first day that she stepped foot in here."

He added that "among the younger generations, I don't see people like my mom and dad. You just don't see the same dedication out there now."

"If people are happy, I'm happy."

He also said of his mother, "She takes immense pride in her food. On the very rare occasion that someone doesn't like something, she takes it personally."

He said if it's "a valid complaint, she'll make sure it never happens again. If she thinks it's not a valid complaint, you might hear a few Italian swear words coming out."

Pierotti herself revealed what has kept her cooking all these years.

"When I cook for someone, I feel good because I've made something that people enjoy. That's why I do it. If people are happy, I'm happy."