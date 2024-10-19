Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Food-Drink

Surprising secrets of the perfect sandwich, from a cookbook author and social media star

Good bread matters and other tasty tips about the perfect sandwich

By Christine Rousselle Fox News
Published
close
This is what constitutes a sandwich, reveals TikTok's 'Sandwich King' Video

This is what constitutes a sandwich, reveals TikTok's 'Sandwich King'

Owen Han, the "Sandwich King" of TikTok and the author of "Stacked: The Art of the Perfect Sandwich," reveals his "very loose" criteria for what makes a sandwich.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Owen Han knows a few things about sandwiches.

The Los Angeles-based TikTok creator, dubbed the "Sandwich King," has amassed millions of followers and is the author of a new cookbook titled "Stacked: The Art of the Perfect Sandwich." 

Speaking to Fox News Digital on Zoom from his hotel room in New York City, Han divulged some of the secrets behind his wildly successful TikTok account and offered a few tantalizing tips on how to make the best sandwiches. 

CHEF ANDREW ZIMMERN HUNTS, COOKS WILD ANIMALS, CREATES RECIPES 'FOR ANYBODY' WATCHING HIS SHOW

Han did not seek out a career in sandwich-making, he said. 

"It kind of happened by chance," he said. "I've always loved sandwiches."

A triple split image of sherbet sandwiches, the cover of STACKED: The Art of the Perfect Sandwich, and a cheesesteak.

In "Stacked: The Art of the Perfect Sandwich," Owen Han has recipes for every occasion and skill level, he told Fox News Digital. On the left is his "Frozen Fruity Sherbet Bars," while on the right, his "Not-So-Classic Cheesesteak."  (Ren Fuller)

Sandwiches, he said, are his "ultimate comfort food."

After prodding and encouragement from his roommate, Han said he began posting sandwich content on TikTok. He quickly found success. 

The first meal he filmed was the creation of a "chicken bacon avocado sandwich," something he did not intend to make. It happened to be based on the ingredients he had on hand.

"It was my first video to break a million views," he said. "And so I guess it really resonated with people." 

DOLLY PARTON AND HER SISTER SHARE THEIR 'SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE' RECIPE: 'PERFECT FOR THE FALL'

Having tasted viral success, Han decided to try again with another video – this time, with a steak sandwich. 

That video "completely took off," he said, receiving over 10 million views. 

"People were calling me the ‘sandwich guy,’ right off the bat," Han said.

Inset of Owen Han smiling at the camera over a picture of his Korean rueben sandwich.

Han told Fox News Digital that he quickly found success on TikTok by posting videos of his sandwiches.  (Ren Fuller; Brendan North)

Eventually, there were calls for Han to write a cookbook of his sandwiches, something he said was not what he envisioned back when he first posted his chicken bacon avocado sandwich on TikTok. 

"Stacked" contains sandwich recipes for every occasion and every skill level, he said, from absolute beginners to seasoned pros in the kitchen. 

There's also a section of dessert sandwiches, which he said "gave him a sweet tooth."

MCDONALD'S CHICKEN BIG MAC PANNED ON SOCIAL MEDIA: 'BLAND'

Despite being known on TikTok as the "Sandwich King," one thing Han said he is not is a "sandwich purist." 

His definition of a "sandwich" is "very loose," he told Fox News Digital. 

"If the ingredients are stackable and in between a carb source – so that includes cookies, tortillas, wraps, bread, of course – and can be eaten with your hands and sometimes a fork and knife – then, in my literal book, it's a sandwich," he said.

Ice cream cookie sandwich dipped in chocolate.

Han's definition of a "sandwich" may upset purists. He defines a sandwich as stackable ingredients between carbs. That includes cookies.  (Ren Fuller)

That includes hot dogs and burritos, as well as tacos and bao.

"I'll definitely get a few comments here and there [from people who say], 'That's not a sandwich,'" he said. 

5 EGG MYTHS DISPELLED BY AN EXPERT, PLUS TIPS FOR EVERY EGG LOVER 

"Well, what really is a sandwich, you know?" 

His "Frozen Fruity Sherbet Bars" are, by his criteria, also a sandwich.

Here are a few things to know from the sandwich maker. 

3 tasty tips from the 'Sandwich King'

1. Get good bread

"For me, the most important [ingredient] has to be the bread," Han said, adding that he goes to "multiple bakeries" to get the perfect loaf for the sandwich he is creating

"For me, bread can absolutely make or break the sandwich," he said. "It's the foundational key ingredient." 

Owen Han eating a sandwich inset over a picture of the Korean Rueben.

Han told Fox News Digital that he made ingredient swaps for some of his recipes to suit his tastes, such as using kimchi instead of sauerkraut in a Reuben sandwich.  (Ren Fuller)

Switching out the bread type, Han said, can serve to "elevate your sandwich game."

2. Know that the order of the ingredients matters

"The way in which you assemble [the sandwich] is pretty important," Han said. "There's a whole section in the book" about the topic, he added. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Being mindful of the order of ingredients "gives the sandwich structural integrity," he said. 

"You don't want ingredients falling out of the sandwich when you go in to eat it." 

Fruit cereal sherbet bars.

Good ingredients are keys to a perfect sandwich, Han told Fox News Digital. Pictured above are his "Frozen Fruity Sherbet Bars."  (Ren Fuller)

When crafting a sandwich, Han said, avoid putting wet ingredients on the bread so that the sandwich doesn't become soggy or "overly wet." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"No one really wants that, unless you're doing a French dip or something," he said. 

3. Don't be afraid to break the rules

Han, who is of Chinese and Italian ancestry, likes to mix things up when it comes to sandwich traditions, he said.

"I like to put my own twist on [sandwiches]," he said. "So, in my cookbook, I have a ‘Not-So-Classic Cheesesteak’ where I draw inspiration from my heritage." 

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

For his cheesesteak, Han uses "Chinese-inspired Beijing beef for the meat," then tops the sandwich with mozzarella cheese and Italian pickled peppers.

A rueben sandwich with unorthodox ingredients sitting on a pottery plate.

Han's Korean Reuben features a non-traditional ingredient: kimchi.  (Ren Fuller)

In his Korean Reuben sandwich, Han subs kimchi for the traditional sauerkraut. 

The flavor combination of a traditional Reuben with kimchi "works so well," he said. 

Christine Rousselle is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital.