World's first 3D-printed rib-eye steak created in Israel

The meat of the matter is that this steak is slaughter-free.

The "steaks" are high for the future of lab-grown meat, and an Israeli food company is leading the way with the world's first slaughter-free rib-eye steak.

On Tuesday, Aleph Farms and its biomedical engineering partners at the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology unveiled the cruelty-free cutlet, in what they claim is a world first.

GRILLING SMART: SIMPLE BEEF SWAPS FROM A BUTCHER AND MEAT SCIENTIST

The steak was produced using 3D bioprinting technology and real cow tissue, the food-tech startup explained in a news release. From there, scientists incubated the cells to grow, differentiate, and interact, ultimately replicating a real rib-eye.

With muscle and fat similar to a traditionally slaughtered steak, the futuristic food features "the same organoleptic attributes of a delicious tender, juicy rib-eye steak you'd buy from the butcher." Aleph Farms says it can produce any cut of meat with this method, as the company sets its sights on expanding its meat portfolio.

"With the realization of this milestone, we have broken the barriers to introducing new levels of variety into the cultivated meat cuts we can now produce," said Shulamit Levenberg, a professor at Technion and Aleph’s co-founder. "As we look into the future of 3D bioprinting, the opportunities are endless."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

A price point has not yet been announced for the sizzling steak, but the Daily Mail reports it will take a few years to hit shelves.

"We are executing a clear plan to achieve cost-parity for cultivation of meat products at scale," said Didier Toubia, co-founder and CEO of Aleph Farms, in a statement obtained by the outlet. "We expect to achieve this goal within five years from our 2022 soft launch, which is faster than the new generation of plant-based meat substitutes."

The food lab also made headlines in 2018 for serving up the world's first thin-cut, slaughter-free steak, which was produced without the use of 3D-printing technology.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Meanwhile, consumers concerned with sustainability are fueling demand for cruelty-free alternatives to eat meat, such as the plant-based Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods.