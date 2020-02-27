What is Beyond Meat made from?

The future of food is trending beyond meat.

With plant-based foods on the rise, the food industry is currently seeing major restaurants and companies partner up with plant-based brands such as Beyond Meat. And the company is quickly growing into one of the biggest manufacturers of fake "meats," providing the plant-based proteins for items sold at outlets including Starbucks and Dunkin', among others.

So, what exactly is Beyond Meat made from?

What ingredients does Beyond Meat use?

The company does not genetically modify any of their products. Instead, they aim to find plant-based equivalents of meat’s core parts — which they identify as “amino acids, lipids, trace minerals, vitamins, and water.”

In doing so, Beyond Meat states that they “mix our plant-based ingredients, compress the mixture, and then shape it into the final product.”

What kind of protein do they use?

According to their website, their “mission is to create The Future of Protein by offering mass-market solutions that perfectly replace animal protein with plant protein.”

The protein found in the Beyond Burger and Beyond Beef is composed of rice, peas and mung bean. For their sausage products, the protein is made up of peas, as well as fava and rice proteins.

As for their beef crumbles, the protein comes directly from peas.

All of the protein in Beyond Meat’s products are made without gluten, GMOs and soy. It should be noted, however, that peas are legumes, which pose a potential risk for those with nut allergies.

Aside from the proteins, additional elements include fats, minerals, colorings and starches, which come from a variety of ingredients such as (but not limited to) coconut oil, salt, beet extract and potato starch, respectively.

What are the nutrition facts?

For the Beyond Burger and Beyond Beef, both products contain 250 calories, 18 grams of total fat (6 grams comes from saturated fat) and 0 milligrams of cholesterol per serving. They also have 390 milligrams of sodium, 300 milligrams of potassium, 3 grams of carbohydrates and 20 grams of protein.

Their beef crumbles contain 90 calories, 3 grams of total fat and 0 milligrams of cholesterol per serving. They also have 3 grams of carbs, between 12 to 13 grams of protein and between 240 milligrams to 250 milligrams of sodium.

Lastly, their sausage products contain 190 calories, 12 grams of total fat (5 grams comes from saturated fat) and no cholesterol. They also have 500 milligrams of sodium, 230 milligrams of potassium, 5 grams of carbs and 16 grams of protein.