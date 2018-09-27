Florida Taco Bell under investigation after sheriff's deputy claims burritos tainted with bleach

A Florida Taco Bell is being investigated after a Lee County sheriff’s deputy claimed he was served burritos that smelled and tasted like bleach.

The officer, identified as Deputy Brown, ordered four burritos from the Taco Bell drive-thru on Sunday, WXYZ reports.

Brown said he ate two of the burritos on his way to a call and noticed something was off. Brown said he inspected the remaining two burritos, and claimed the exterior paper wrapped around the food smelled like bleach.

Soon after eating the burritos, Brown said his tongue started to feel “numb and tingly,” WXYZ reports.

The officer said he is now concerned for his health after consuming what he feels were tainted burritos.

Taco Bell said in a statement to Fox News that the fast-food chain is investigating the incident.

“We take food safety very seriously and are deeply appreciative of the men and women who serve and protect our communities and our country. The franchisee that owns and operates this Lehigh Acres restaurant is cooperating with local authorities and investigating this matter.”