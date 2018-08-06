Taco Bell patrons throw food at employees who forgot hot sauce, cause disturbance, police say

Things got a little heated after a Taco Bell restaurant in Aloha, Ore., apparently forgot to give a couple their hot sauce.

Katyra Stratton, 37, threw fast food through a drive-thru window at a Taco Bell employee who apparently didn't include hot sauce with her meal, KATU-TV reported. The couple then blocked the drive-thru lane for some time, refusing to pull forward, police said.

Eventually, Stratton's husband, Erik, entered the store "yelling obscenities at the staff, causing a disturbance," Deputy Jeff Talbot, public information officer for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, told Fox News in an email Monday afternoon.

Erik was arrested for second-degree disorderly conduct and was held at the Washington County Jail, while Stratton received a citation for harassment.

Aloha is located in northwest Oregon, just outside of Portland. It’s about 30 miles from Gresham.