Fast Food

Taco Bell patrons throw food at employees who forgot hot sauce, cause disturbance, police say

Kaitlyn Schallhorn
By | Fox News
Erik and Katyra Stratton, of Oregon, were arrested after they allegedly threw their food at Taco Bell employees, police said.

(Washington County Sheriff's Office)

Things got a little heated after a Taco Bell restaurant in Aloha, Ore., apparently forgot to give a couple their hot sauce.

Katyra Stratton, 37, threw fast food through a drive-thru window at a Taco Bell employee who apparently didn't include hot sauce with her meal, KATU-TV reported. The couple then blocked the drive-thru lane for some time, refusing to pull forward, police said.

Eventually, Stratton's husband, Erik, entered the store "yelling obscenities at the staff, causing a disturbance," Deputy Jeff Talbot, public information officer for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, told Fox News in an email Monday afternoon.

Erik was arrested for second-degree disorderly conduct and was held at the Washington County Jail, while Stratton received a citation for harassment.

Similarly, a man named Joseph Ristick was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a Gresham, Ore., Taco Bell manager in June over what he deemed to be slow service and berated other customers inside of the restaurant. Ristick had been at the restaurant to apply for a job.

“Clearly Ristick would go through great lengths to get someone a quick and tasty taco but pretty sure he’s not getting an interview anytime soon,” the Gresham Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Aloha is located in northwest Oregon, just outside of Portland. It’s about 30 miles from Gresham.

Kaitlyn Schallhorn is a Reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter: @K_Schallhorn.