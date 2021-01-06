Florida juice bar receives $2,021 tip on New Year’s Day from loyal customer

A juice bar in Miami, Fla. started the new year with a huge tip from a loyal customer.

On Friday, Miami Squeeze posted a picture of the $2,021 tip on Instagram, thanking the customer for her generosity.

"Last year was a tough year for everyone so we’re so grateful to be able to start this new year like this," the juice bar captioned the photo, in part.

According to the picture, the customer left the huge tip on a $71.84 order, with a handwritten note at the top wishing the juice bar a Happy New Year.

"Always love coming here," she wrote.

"We are so blessed to have guest[s] like these, who go above and beyond to support our small local business," Miami Squeeze wrote on Instagram. "This means so much to us and we couldn’t say thank you enough. Wishing everyone a happy prosperous and healthy new year!"

Kelly Amar, the daughter of the juice bar’s owners, told the Miami Herald that the customer -- who asked to stay anonymous -- orders from Miami Squeeze a couple of times a week.

"We were not expecting this at all," Amar told the newspaper. "We said, ‘Are you sure?’ She said ‘Yes, thank you. I love this place, I’m so happy to do this for you.’ It was a really special moment."

Amar told the Herald that the woman asked that the tip to be split among staff, which meant each of the 22 employees received about $92 each.

"She just wanted to say thank you to us because as you know this past year has been very hectic," Amar told the Herald. "This was her way of giving back and this really helps us because this has been a really hard year for all of us. It’s a great thank you for all of us."