Texas smoothie shop customer chucks drink at worker in viral video

Despite the old saying, maybe the customer isn't always right.

The management of a Texas smoothie shop has filed a police report after a disgruntled customer chucked a drink in an employee’s face after the two argued about the order.

The incident recently occurred at Tropical Smoothie Cafe at the Fountains of Farah shopping mall in El Paso, KFOX-TV reported on Monday. Franchise owner Kaleb Warnock said the café employees opened up shop early (a bit before 7 a.m.) to make an order for the unidentified woman.

The disagreement began when the customer complained that the employee (who is the store’s assistant manager) touched her cellphone before preparing her food, to which she offered to wash her hands again, according to the outlet. As the employee walked toward the sink, the customer said she no longer wanted the food and just wanted to take the drink, prepared by another staffer.

As seen in a now-viral clip viewed over 100,000 times on Instagram, tensions boiled over as the argument intensified from across the counter.

Using her jacket to cover her face, the customer handed the employee cash and began filming. Surveillance video footage shows that a second employee also filmed the encounter from behind the camera, which is presumably the footage that hit social media.

The customer asked for two dollars back, "not pesos." The employee fired back that the remark was "so racist" and the fight continued.

"Give me my money!" the disgruntled customer yelled.

"Here lady, get out of the store," the employee exclaimed, handing over the cash.

"I don’t give a f--- what you are, I don't give a f--- what you say," the customer declared. Then, she picked up the drink from the counter, hurled it at the worker’s face, and ran out of the store.

A police report has since been filed, Warnock said, further praising the assistant manager for deftly handling the sticky situation.

"I thought she handled it really well. I believe she tried her best to accommodate the customer in every incident that she could," he told KFOX. "She did amazing with all she had to deal with."

Tropical Smoothie Café did not immedialtely respond to Fox News' request for further comment.