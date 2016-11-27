Florida boy asks to pray with police officers after eating breakfast

A young diner in St. Petersburg, Fla. asked a group of police officers to pray with him after enjoying breakfast with his mother on Monday.

Kelly Garza told Fox 13 that she and her 6-year-old son Joshua stopped into a Bob Evans—her son’s favorite restaurant— to eat breakfast after his morning swim lessons. Her son saw the store’s manager’s shaking hands with a policeman while thanking him for his service.

Garza says her son then wanted to offer an original ‘thank you’ to the law enforcement officials.

"He likes to pray at church, he's a big prayer warrior," Garza told Fox 13.

Before leaving the restaurant, Garza says her son approached the officers, who had just gotten their meals, and asked if they could all pray together for their safety.

As they prayed, Garza snapped a photo of Joshua sitting at the table holding hands with the police officers, all bowing their heads in prayer. Garza says her son finished the prayer with, “And please help us all to live a good life. Amen."

The Facebook group America Going Blue, a network of U.S. policemen and first responders, shared the photo on Tuesday.

Garza says her son has had a difficult time since learning about the massacre in Orlando that left 49 dead inside a downtown nightclub. Joshua asked members of his church to pray for the victims’ families.

"He knows what's going on in the world, and he doesn't like it," she said.

But after his prayer with the policemen on Monday, Garza said there wasn't a dry eye in the restaurant.