FDA recalls breadcrumbs sold nationwide

Breadcrumbs sold for months throughout the United States contain an undeclared allergen and are being recalled for safety reasons, the Food and Drug Administration announced on its website on Jan. 28.

La Fiesta Food Products, LLC, which is based in La Miranda, California, announced the recall on its website on Jan. 25. The FDA published it three days later, on the 28th.

The recalled products include 8-ounce packages of La Fiesta brand "Unseasoned Bread Crumbs (Pan Rayado)" and "Seasoned Bread Crumbs (Pan Rayado Sazonado)," said the release from La Fiesta Food Products.

"The products contain sesame as an undeclared allergen. Additionally, the labels do not include the allergen declaration in Spanish," said the release.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sesame run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," said La Fiesta Foods, who noted "No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue."

The unseasoned bread crumbs were sold at stores throughout the United States from April 10, 2024, through Jan. 22, 2025, said La Fiesta.

The seasoned breadcrumbs were sold from Aug. 29, 2024, through Jan. 22, 2025.

"The recall was initiated after discovering that the product contained undeclared sesame. Further investigation revealed that the issue was caused by errors on the product labeling," said La Fiesta Foods.

Those who have the recalled products "are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund," said the release.

In 2023, the FDA added sesame as the ninth major food allergen in the United States, Fox News Digital previously reported.

The previous eight foods identified as major allergens – milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, and soybeans – account for 90% of food allergies, said the FDA's website.

"In addition, the Food Allergy Safety, Treatment, Education and Research (FASTER) Act of 2021, declared sesame as a major food allergen," said the FDA.

"These nine foods, and any ingredient that contains protein derived from one or more of them, are designated as 'major food allergens.'"