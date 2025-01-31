FDA classifies chocolate recall to most serious level

The Food and Drug Administration has reclassified a recall of chocolate products to its most serious level.

On Dec. 12, 2024, the Cal Yee Farm LLC of Suisun Valley, California, issued a recall for several of its chocolate and yogurt-covered products, as well as its trail mix and toffee, due to undeclared allergens.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, soy, wheat, sesame, FD&C #6 and almonds run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," according to a release from Cal Yee Farm that was published on the FDA's website at the time.

The products were sold in nine states — California, Arizona, Virginia, New Mexico, Texas, Tennessee, Oregon, Ohio and Pennsylvania — the release said.

The company also operates an online store.

In the Jan. 29 weekly enforcement report, the FDA classified the recall of eight Cal Yee Farm products as a "Class I" designation.

A "Class I" recall is "a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death," according to the FDA's website.

These eight products involved are:

Cal Yee's Dark Chocolate Almonds

Cal Yee's Tropical Trail Mix (assorted nuts and dried fruits)

Cal Yee's Cajun Sesame Hot Sticks

Cal Yee's New Orleans Hot Mix

Cal Yee's Dark Chocolate Raisins

Cal Yee Farm Dark Chocolate Apricots

Cal Yee's Yogurt Coated Almonds

Cal Yee's Dark Chocolate Walnuts

All but the Cal Yee's Cajun Sesame Hot Sticks and New Orleans Hot Mix products were recalled due to undeclared milk.

The Cajun Sesame Hot Sticks and New Orleans Hot Mix were both recalled due to undeclared wheat and soybean oil, the FDA's website said.

Two fruit basket products, various butter toffee products and a mango with chili product that were part of the initial recall announcement were not included in the FDA's most recent enforcement report and have not been classified.

No illnesses related to the candies have been reported, the FDA's website said.

"The recall was initiated after an FDA inspection of our facility where it was discovered that products containing milk, soy, wheat, sesame, FD&C #6 and almonds were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk, soy, wheat, sesame, FD&C #6 and almonds," said a release from Cal Yee Farm that was published by the FDA.

Those with allergies to those foods and who believe they might have the recalled products "should not consume the product and should dispose of them or return them to us for a full refund," the release said.