Chili's trolls fast-food giants as value meals face backlash from price-weary consumers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chili's took aim at fast-food giants this week, mocking so-called "value meals" as Americans show signs of cutting back.

The casual dining chain made the callout in response to an X post about rising prices on Dec. 29.

"McDonald's says customers are 'pulling back,'" an X user wrote. "Same with Wendy's. Same with Burger King."

CHI-CHI'S ICONIC MEXICAN CHAIN RETURNING WITH CHIMICHANGAS, DEEP-FRIED ICE CREAM

The commenter added, "When fast food loses traffic, it's a stress signal. People are tapped out."

The tweet was a reference to comments by McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski that low-income diners are tightening their spending, though the chain has been steadily growing internationally.

"We continue to see a bifurcated consumer base," Kempczinski told investors during a company earnings call this year.

"Traffic from lower-income consumers declined nearly double digits in the third quarter — a trend that's persisted for nearly two years."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

In response to the X user's observation, Chili's criticized fast-food chains for offering "value meals" that don't deliver on their promises.

"It's finally clocking to y'all that there's no value in 'value meals,'" Chili's posted, adding the hashtag #mcscammed.

"Reminder that you can get a burger with fries, bottomless chips and salsa and a drink for $10.99 at Chili's," the tweet added.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

The declaration — and the promise of a full meal for less than $11 — intrigued X users.

"I've never been to a Chili's. This is very appealing, though," one person wrote.

"And a margarita of the month for $6," another added. "This has become a tradition [for] my mom and [me]. Once a month, we splurge!"

A Chili's spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the restaurant chain "offers everyday value against fast-food pricing."

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Fox News Digital also reached out to McDonald's for comment.

The social media spat came as price-weary consumers continue to battle rising costs at grocery stores and restaurants alike.

This August, Hamburger Helper's year-over-year sales rose 14.5% due to consumers gravitating toward the tried-and-true budget meal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On social media, "leftover hacks" have proved popular amid high food prices this holiday season.