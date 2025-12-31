Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Fast Food

Chili's trolls fast-food giants as value meals face backlash from price-weary consumers

Restaurant chain sells burger, fries, chips and drink for $10.99 as fast-food giants face inflation-conscious customers

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
close
Trump tells McDonald's how it can improve its iconic Filet-O-Fish Video

Trump tells McDonald's how it can improve its iconic Filet-O-Fish

When speaking at the McDonald's Impact Summit, President Donald Trump urged the company to put more tartar sauce on the Filet-O-Fish.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chili's took aim at fast-food giants this week, mocking so-called "value meals" as Americans show signs of cutting back.

The casual dining chain made the callout in response to an X post about rising prices on Dec. 29.

"McDonald's says customers are 'pulling back,'" an X user wrote. "Same with Wendy's. Same with Burger King."

CHI-CHI'S ICONIC MEXICAN CHAIN RETURNING WITH CHIMICHANGAS, DEEP-FRIED ICE CREAM

The commenter added, "When fast food loses traffic, it's a stress signal. People are tapped out."

The tweet was a reference to comments by McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski that low-income diners are tightening their spending, though the chain has been steadily growing internationally.

Southwestern queso at chilis

Chili's highlighted its $10.99 meal deal while criticizing what it called misleading fast-food value pricing. (Chili's)

"We continue to see a bifurcated consumer base," Kempczinski told investors during a company earnings call this year.

"Traffic from lower-income consumers declined nearly double digits in the third quarter — a trend that's persisted for nearly two years."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

In response to the X user's observation, Chili's criticized fast-food chains for offering "value meals" that don't deliver on their promises.

"It's finally clocking to y'all that there's no value in 'value meals,'" Chili's posted, adding the hashtag #mcscammed.

Businesswoman working at laptop with fast food on restaurant table. Pictured are fires, chicken tenders, a beverage with a straw, and a hamburger

The casual dining chain criticized fast-food "value meals" after an X user highlighted slowing traffic at major brands. (iStock)

"Reminder that you can get a burger with fries, bottomless chips and salsa and a drink for $10.99 at Chili's," the tweet added.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

The declaration — and the promise of a full meal for less than $11 — intrigued X users.

"I've never been to a Chili's. This is very appealing, though," one person wrote.

Chili's Grill & Bar restaurant exteriors

Chili's criticism echoed frustrations many consumers have voiced about fast food no longer feeling affordable. (Jeffrey Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

"And a margarita of the month for $6," another added. "This has become a tradition [for] my mom and [me]. Once a month, we splurge!"

A Chili's spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the restaurant chain "offers everyday value against fast-food pricing."

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Fox News Digital also reached out to McDonald's for comment.

The social media spat came as price-weary consumers continue to battle rising costs at grocery stores and restaurants alike.

A woman smiles as she holds some fast-food fries in a bag.

The exchange followed comments from McDonald's leadership about lower-income diners cutting back. (iStock)

This August, Hamburger Helper's year-over-year sales rose 14.5% due to consumers gravitating toward the tried-and-true budget meal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On social media, "leftover hacks" have proved popular amid high food prices this holiday season.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue