Family leaving California restaurant narrowly avoids car plowing through outdoor patio

A family leaving a California restaurant narrowly avoided being hit by an out-of-control driver, and by mere inches, footage from outside the eatery shows.

Police in Napa Valley shared the astonishing video following Monday’s incident, during which a woman and two children, aged 2 and 3, were nearly struck by the car before the vehicle plowed into an outdoor eating space in front of the Villa Corona restaurant in Napa.

“This scary video is a good reminder to always be aware of your surroundings,” the Napa Valley Police Department wrote. “This family was just stepping out of a restaurant when the driver the car lost control.”

The two children seen in the footage were later transferred to a hospital, but said to have only suffered minor injuries, the Napa Valley Register reported.

The driver, 60, was also hospitalized with minor injuries following the crash. No arrests were made, according to the Register.

“It’s unbelievable,” Villa Corona owner Fernando Villasenor told the outlet. “I was just so grateful that [the kids] started skipping and running.”

Villa Corona employee Saldivar added that the scene played out “like a movie” in an interview with KRON.

"I've never seen anything like that in front of me,” she said, adding that tables, umbrellas, pots and the restaurant’s patio set went “flying” during the crash, just before the car crashed into a concrete wall behind a nearby house.

The cause of the crash was not immediately released by Napa police, though the department said the incident was not the result of a medical episode.

Villasenor estimates the damage to his restaurant to be somewhere around $10,000.