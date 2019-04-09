Restaurant jokes after car crashes through dining room: 'Our new drive-in'

An Alabama restaurant seemed in good spirits after a vehicle crashed into its dining room Monday evening.

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café in Montgomery, shared a joke about the incident on social media.

“Our food is so good you won’t stop chowing for nothin’! We are open today and everything is okay with our new drive-in & dine!” the restaurant wrote in a post on its Facebook page.

Along with the quip, the restaurant shared a photo of the damage – which shows a car inside the dining room of Taziki’s. In the background, diners seemingly continue to eat their meals.

According to Montgomery police, the driver of the vehicle mistakenly accelerated and struck the building, WSFA12 reported.

There were no reported injuries at the scene.

This isn’t the first time a vehicle has struck Taziki’s restaurant. According to WSFA12, another car hit the exterior of the Mediterranean eatery in February 2018, but did not go through the wall.