'Extra creamy' butter recalled due to stomach-churning bacterial contamination

An "extra creamy" variety of butter was recently recalled due to coliform bacteria, raising alarms about potential fecal contamination.

The recall applied to one lot of 8-ounce Cabot Creamery Extra Creamy Sea-Salted Premium Butter. The products were distributed by Agri-Mark.

The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) reported that 189 cases, or 1,701 pounds, of the product were recalled beginning March 26. The impacted products contain the lot code 090925-055.

The FDA said the sticks of butter were "contaminated with elevated levels of coliform," which is a type of bacterium found in the gastrointestinal tracts of animals.

Agri-Mark told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that only 17 packages, or 8.5 pounds, of the product were sold in retail stores, and all those stores were located in Vermont.

According to the company, 99.5% of the tainted butter was recovered before reaching consumers.

The FDA's website notes that the butter was also distributed in New York, Pennsylvania, Maine, Connecticut, New Hampshire and Arkansas.

The recall does not currently pose a significant public health threat. The recall is labeled as Class III by the FDA, its lowest category.

"The FDA has classified this event as a Class III recall reserved for products that are not likely to cause adverse health consequences," Agri-Mark said in a statement.

"There have been no reported complaints or illnesses related to this product."

In an additional statement to Fox News Digital, Agri-Mark emphasized that recall was "very limited" and "voluntary."

"Agri-Mark has identified the cause and has taken the appropriate internal actions to address it," the company added, emphasizing that no other products were affected by the incident.

"Agri-Mark is dedicated to food safety and producing quality products and is always monitoring its products for compliance," the company added.

"There have been a variety of news reports that are incomplete and have dramatically misrepresented this recall with respect to the risk it posed to consumers."

Fox News Digital reached out to Cabot Creamery for additional comment but did not immediately hear back.