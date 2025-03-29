Liquid eggs food products are recalled, may have been distributed nationwide

Over 212,000 pounds of liquid egg products that may contain a cleaning solution with sodium hypochlorite are being recalled nationwide, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Friday.

The producer is Cargill Kitchen Solutions, based in Lake Odessa, Michigan.

The liquid egg items were produced on March 12 and 13, 2025.

‘FOOD IS MEDICINE’ TAKES SHAPE AS RFK JR. PRAISES SCHOOL MENU CHANGES IN WEST VIRGINIA

The 212,268 pounds of liquid egg products have the number "G1804" printed on the carton.

The items were shipped to distributors in Ohio and Texas, as well as for food service use in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois and Iowa.

"There is a possibility that the products were distributed nationwide," the recall notice says.

FSIS received a tip about the potential contamination of these products, the service said in its recall notice.

"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them."

"After conducting an investigation and thorough assessment of the contents of the cleaning solution, FSIS scientists concluded that use of this product should not cause adverse health consequences, or the risk is negligible, resulting in a Class III recall."

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions thus far due to consumption of these products, the announcement also indicated.

A Class III recall is considered to be of "marginal risk."

However, "anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider."

It's possible, according to FSIS, that some consumers or food service providers have some of this product in their refrigerators or freezers.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and food service locations are urged not to serve them," the notice says.

"These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

FSIS routinely conducts "recall effectiveness checks," it said, to verify that recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and "that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers."

Fox News Digital reached out to Cargill Kitchen Solutions for further comment.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

The company said in response, "Out of an abundance of caution, and in coordination with the USDA, we have voluntarily recalled approximately 212,268 pounds of our liquid egg products that may potentially contain sodium hypochlorite. These products do not pose a health concern if consumed as noted by the USDA. And no illnesses or injuries associated with this product have been reported."

It added, "Potentially affected product was distributed to food service customers in the following states: Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois and Iowa. As food and consumer safety is [a] top priority, we have set up a consumer hotline to answer any questions regarding the recall." More information can be found on the company's site.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The following items are subject to the recall, according to the FSIS notice: