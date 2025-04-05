Hot sauces recalled in 10 states due to undisclosed sulfites and other issues

Two types of Texas Pete hot sauces have been recalled in 10 states due to issues connected to bottling and labeling, the T.W. Garner Food Company announced.

The company is based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

T.W. Garner issued the recall for certain bottles of its Texas Pete Habanero Buffalo Sauce and Texas Pete Sweet CHAbanero Sauce on Thursday.

The company said inspectors discovered that some bottles of the Habanero Buffalo might instead contain a sriracha pepper sauce — which contains sulfites not disclosed on the Habanero Buffalo label.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sulfites run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the T.W. Garner Foods Company said in its notice.

The notice appears on the website of the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) website in the product recalls section.

The company said it is also recalling select lots and sizes of the Texas Pete Sweet CHAbanero Sauce because the bottles "fail to contain the labeled ingredient aged peppers (red habanero peppers, salt, vinegar)."

No illnesses have been reported to date, the company said.

During internal quality testing, the company found that "bottles of Habanero Buffalo Sauce actually contained sriracha sauce," the firm said in its recall notice.

"Upon review of the two labels, it was determined that the Habanero Buffalo Sauce may contain undeclared sulfites, since the sriracha sauce contains sodium bisulfite as a preservative."

The impacted products were distributed between Feb. 5, 2025, and March 26, 2025.

The company said the best-by date is located on the top of the side of the 2 fluid oz. bottles, on the back label for the 20 oz. bottles, and on top of the cap for the 12 fl. oz. and 0.5 gallon jugs.

The products were shipped to distribution centers and retail stores in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Virginia and Vermont.

Consumers who have purchased any of these products "are urged to dispose of [them] or return [them] to their place of purchase for a full refund," the company said.

The FDA requires that the presence of sulfites "be declared on food labels when used as an ingredient."

Consumers with any additional concerns can contact the T.W. Garner Food Company.

Fox News Digital reached out to the company for further comment.