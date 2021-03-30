'Emotional Support Beer' has become a reality after last year's viral joke

The notion of an "emotional support beer" may have been a joke last year, but now people can get their hands on one thanks to the Woodstock Brewing company.

The New York-based microbrewery has created a Citra IPA that comes in a colorful can and features the words "Emotional Support Beer" in bold font. Even better, a portion of the proceeds earned from this limited-time brew will go to Operation At Ease, which is a charity that pairs shelter dogs with deserving veterans and first responders.

MAN ATTEMPTS TO REGISTER BEER AS HIS EMOTIONAL SUPPORT ANIMAL

"In these trying times it has been ever more important that we provide and accept Emotional Support from those that are close to us," a news release for the beer reads. "Woodstock Brewing is launching this initiative to give thanks to those who supported us and to give back to those in need."

To bring this beverage to life, Woodstock Brewing collaborated with Floyd Hayes – the Clinton Hill resident who made headlines in early 2020 for trying to register a pint of beer as an emotional support animal under the USA Service Dog Registration.

WISCONSIN BEER COMPANY GIVING AWAY ‘ICE SHANTY,’ YEAR OF FREE BEER

Hayes has been working with Woodstock Brewing part-time throughout the pandemic, the brewery’s co-founder Rick Shobin told Fox News.

"We were having a discussion about a beer he registered as an Emotional Support Animal," Shobin wrote via email. "We discussed it and thought it might be a good idea, given the climate, to launch an Emotional Support Beer at Woodstock Brewing, and donate a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the beer to charity. We initially selected Operation At Ease, as they are a relatively local charity and their mission seems to fit with exactly the message we are trying to convey."

COORS LIGHT WILL TRADE YOU FREE BEER FOR ‘QUARANTINE CLUTTER’

Shobin noted that Woodstock Brewing’s Emotional Support Beer will likely be made annually, and will support a different charity each time. If the demand is high enough, the microbrewery may even produce additional batches.

So far, the beer is sold out at Woodstock’s Phoenicia location. Local retailers throughout the Hudson Valley and Eastern New York have stocked up on "limited quantities" of the seasonal brew, but it is not clear how long supplies will last.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Woodstock Brewing’s Emotional Support Beer is brewed with pale, oats and honey malts. It is then hopped with Citra, which includes tropical fruit notes such as mango, passion fruit and papaya. Each can reportedly has a 6.7% ABV.