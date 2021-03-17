Coors Light will trade you free beer for ‘quarantine clutter’

Tidying-up guru Marie Kondo advises that people cleaning out their homes should ask themselves whether a particular item "sparks joy."

Now, Coors Light is offering to take those items that no longer spark joy off your hands and trade you something else that might lighten your mood: free beer.

The beer brand’s Chicago-based owner, Molson Coors Beverage Company, is offering up to 60 beers in exchange for unwanted "quarantine clutter" that it promised to donate to charity.

The brewer said it was motivated by Americans’ stress and shopping habits over the past year during the coronavirus pandemic, pointing to a WalletHub study from last April that found 43% of Americans had done some "comfort buying" while in social isolation.

While many Americans were buying more stuff, millions were also spending more – or all – of their time at home, working or attending school virtually. That clutter may be spilling into home offices or learning space.

"People bought a whole bunch of stuff to help them chill out throughout the pandemic," Marcelo Pascoa, vice president of marketing at Molson Coors, said in a press release. "We’ve all bought more bread makers, ring lights and tie-dye kits than we know what to do with. And a year later, you don’t need a bunch of stuff to chill."

Here’s how it works: On Saturday, March 20, Coors Light will accept donations of unwanted stuff at The Battery in Atlanta and Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, from 1-5 p.m. local time.

The brewery will weigh the items each person brings, and send them on their way with rebates for packs of Coors Light determined by the total weight. Those who donate 1-10 lbs. will get a 12-pack of Coors Light bottles or cans; donations of 10.1-20 lbs. can be exchanged for a 30-pack; donations of 20.1 lbs. or more will be met with two 30-packs.

Coors Light will then give the goods it receives to local charities.

"We’ll weigh your smoothie blender or bicycle and give you its weight equivalent in cases of beer," Pascoa said.