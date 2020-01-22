Man attempts to register beer as his emotional support animal

This probably isn’t what anyone meant by “emotional support.”

A Brooklyn resident reportedly registered an unusual item as an emotional support animal: beer. Unfortunately for him, some sources say that even with certification, the beer-loving man’s plan won’t work.

Floyd Hayes filed the unusual registration with the USA Service Dog Registration website, The New York Post reports. He told the news outlet that he just wants to see if it will work.

BUSCH BEER WILL GIVE CUSTOMERS IN SELECT CITIES $1 BACK FOR EVERY INCH OF SNOW

“I travel from upstate to Brooklyn a lot, and on the bus they say it's a federal crime to smoke or have an alcoholic beverage unless by prior written contest, and I always wondered where you get that consent,” he told Brooklyn Paper.

He reportedly filed to have his beer acknowledged as an emotional support dog, saying that it helps him manage his social anxiety disorder.

Unfortunately for him, however, a worker for the registration spoke with Brooklyn Paper and revealed that being registered won’t actually help Hayes. The unnamed worker explained that the registration doesn’t actually have any legal merit.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

According to the worker, anyone wishing to use an emotional support animal in a place of business would be required to obtain written medical approval. They explained that the site is mainly used by landlords.

“This will not get you into Walmart, it will not get you into Denny’s, it will only protect you where you’re renting,” they said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hayes, however, told The New York Post that he waited for a bus at a Brooklyn stop the other day with a glass of beer in his hand and that he was not approached by “any law enforcement.”