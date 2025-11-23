Common food may boost heart health without changing your lifestyle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new scientific review suggests that mushrooms may offer more than just low-calorie nutrition. A group of authors analyzed human studies to see whether eating mushrooms could improve markers of heart, metabolic and immune health.

Mushrooms are fungi but often counted as vegetables. They are also an important source of nutrients and bioactive compounds. Eating them increased several micronutrients, while having minimal or no impact on overall calories, sodium or saturated fat, according to previous studies.

The researchers in this study conducted a narrative review of 22 existing human studies to understand how mushrooms affect measurable health outcomes.

Their goal was to clarify the potential role of mushrooms in improving cardiometabolic and immune biomarkers. These included cholesterol levels, blood sugar, blood pressure and inflammation markers, and immunoglobulin A (IgA).

Chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes and stroke remain leading causes of death worldwide, the study pointed out, and the researchers wanted to determine whether incorporating mushrooms into the diet might provide a simple, food-based way to support metabolic health.

The review found promising results, though they're not definitive.

Among the most consistent findings was a reduction in triglycerides when mushrooms were added to participants’ regular diets without major lifestyle changes.

Triglycerides are a type of fat found in your blood, and are the main form of stored energy in the body.

Having some is normal because your body depends on them for fuel. But high triglyceride levels can raise your risk of heart disease, stroke and pancreatitis.

Some studies also suggested possible improvements in blood glucose when mushrooms are part of an overall healthier eating pattern.

Blood pressure readings showed mild improvement in a few trials, but results were mixed. For other measures, such as cholesterol, most studies found no significant effect, indicating that mushrooms may not strongly influence these markers on their own.

A few studies did show increases in salivary IgA, hinting at potential immune-supporting properties, though the study explains that more research is needed to confirm this.

Importantly, none of the studies reported harmful effects from mushroom consumption.

"No evidence indicated negative effects of consuming mushrooms on any outcome of interest," the study states.

Still, the authors emphasized that much of the current evidence is preliminary.

Many of the reviewed trials were small, short-term and inconsistent in the type or preparation of mushrooms used. Average mushroom intake in the United States is around four grams per day, which is far below the amounts tested in most experiments. This makes it unclear whether typical consumption levels would have the same benefits.

The researchers call for larger, longer studies using standardized doses and clearly defined mushroom varieties.

Their findings were published in Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition in 2025.