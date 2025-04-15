Easter and Passover foods that Americans most like and dislike, according to new data

Passover concludes this Sunday, which is also Easter.

During the religious holidays, Christian and Jewish families respectively celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ and the Israelites' liberation from slavery in Egypt.

It's a time as well for family feasts and creative foods — whether it's a 772-pound chocolate Easter egg created by an Italian chocolate factory or a matzo icebox cake, called by some the "ultimate Passover dessert."

Instacart recently revealed all the food that shoppers are loading into their virtual carts to prepare for these occasions.

The popular e-commerce platform also has some new data on how Americans really feel about seasonal staples such as lamb and gefilte fish.

Instacart compiled numbers from 2024 sales data and commissioned the Harris Poll, which conducted an online survey of more than 2,000 American adults in March 2025.

In terms of an Easter candy go-to, chocolate is a clear winner.

So much so that Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Cadbury Chocolate Mini Eggs, Hershey's Milk Chocolate and the Cadbury Creme Egg (which has a chocolate shell) were the top five most purchased candies during Easter weekend 2024.

Lamb, meanwhile, seems to have the nation divided.

"When it comes to holidays, there are usually foods on the table we eat for the sake of tradition, even if we don’t actually like them very much – and Easter is no exception," Alex Orellana, Instacart's trends analyst, told Fox News Digital.

"Leg of lamb, for example, sees a massive 5.5x increase in sales during Easter weekend, but our survey shows it's surprisingly polarizing, with 35% of respondents saying it's one of their least favorite dishes."

When it comes to Passover, gefilte fish appears to elicit especially strong feelings from American consumers, too.

Although Instacart purchases of gefilte fish were 13.2x higher on April 22, 2024, versus the annual average, 44% of survey respondents still ranked it among their least favorite dishes for Passover.

Foods such as matzoh (which had a 12.5x higher order share on Instacart for Passover compared to its yearly average), horseradish root (10.4x) and gefilte fish (+8.8x) see major spikes in purchases because they're much more than just ingredients; they're symbols of the holiday itself, Orellana said.

"These traditional foods connect families to centuries of history and culture, making them essential for observing and honoring the story of Passover," he said.

Whatever the food preferences, no spring feast table is complete without some fresh blooms, Orellana said.

Tulips and lilies, for example, are both popular flowers used to decorate Easter and Passover tables.

"These flowers represent renewal and fresh beginnings, which align beautifully with the themes of Easter and spring," Orellana said, noting that lilies and tulips see a large surge this time of year.

"Tulips and lilies are spring bloomers — making them a natural choice for decorating festive tables and homes."