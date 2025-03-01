Man buys sweet treat for one child but not for his other two: 'Asking for trouble'

A man sharing a food-based story on Reddit about one of his children elicited divided opinions on the social media site.

"My (39m) wife (40f) and I have three children (10f, 8m, 7f)," the man said in a post that has drawn over 3,500 reactions and more than 1,200 comments in a short period of time.

"A few afternoons ago, our oldest had a dentist's appointment, and I agreed to take her while my wife took care of the other two," he wrote on the platform.

"Our oldest has always struggled at the dentist," he confided.

He said he and his wife "have worked with her on this" and were able to find a dentist "who is really good with kids who are afraid of going to the dentist."

The dad said his daughter "did really well this time — [it was] easily the most smooth experience we'd ever had there," he added.

So, "since she did so well, I decided to reward her on the way home."

That meant taking her for a sweet treat, he indicated.

Problems arose once dad and daughter arrived back at home.

"I went to a Culver's drive-thru and bought her a shake," he wrote.

The fast-casual restaurant is headquartered in Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin.

The dad also bought a shake for himself, he wrote.

Problems arose once dad and daughter met up with the rest of the family.

"When we got home, my other two children began to complain that they didn't get ice cream, saying that it was 'unfair.'"

"This was just how things worked out."

The dad told them "that this was just how things worked out this day — that their sister had to go through something unpleasant, but that she'd done a good job, and that next time I had to take either of them out for something similar, they'd probably get a treat, too."

Yet this didn't sit so well with the wife and mom.

"Later," the dad wrote, "when it was just the two of us, my wife told me that she thought it looked as if I was playing favorites."

She added "that of course the other two kids would object, and that I should have bought treats for everyone."

But the dad said he didn't agree.

"I think it's fine for our kids to realize that just because one kid gets something doesn't always mean they all have to."

He then asked others if he was wrong for what he did — a question that drew plenty of comments on the social media platform.

"You probably should have stayed out and finished the shake since you got one for yourself, too … and not just the kid," wrote one commenter in the top-upvoted comment thus far.

"I'm conflicted," wrote another person. "I [understand] getting the treat to celebrate. But why bring it home? It's pretty evident that would cause an issue," the person added.

Another commenter said, "I will routinely stop and grab a snack or meal with one kid after an appointment, but we eat there. If I'm bringing it home, I get something for the other kid as well.

"I thought everybody did this. It’s standard operating procedure for having more than one kid."

Another commenter wrote, "Oldest daughter deserved a treat, but eating it in front of the other kids is rude and asking for trouble."

Still another person chimed in with this piece of advice: "I definitely get your logic, but your kids are on the young side and don't necessarily see the world that way. Next time, finish the shakes before you get home and dispose of the evidence so there is no dust-up."

Another person weighed in with "Rookie move."