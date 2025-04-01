Expand / Collapse search
Snack Foods

Sour Patch Kids, after teasing name change, proclaim their taste is 'forever'

Gummy candy brand sparks comical, critical social media reaction with prolonged April Fool's Day prank: 'Liar'

By Peter Burke Fox News
Published
Family hops on the viral candy salad trend Video

Family hops on the viral candy salad trend

On their way to a movie theater, a Georgia family stopped to pick up some candy and make their own candy salad in the car — only for it turn into a sticky mess. Watch what happens!

Sour Patch Kids aren't sour anymore. Or are they?

The gummy candy brand announced last week on social media that it was dropping "sour" from its name and would rebrand itself as "Just Patch Kids," effective immediately.

"We've heard enough. We've had enough. 'You're not sour enough,' well, guess what – we're not sour at ALL anymore," the newly named candy said in a statement posted on its social media accounts. 

"Effective immediately, we are no longer Sour Patch Kids. Instead, we're giving you exactly what you deserve."

The announcement, made on March 27, had some on social media believing it was an early April Fool's Day prank.

Sour Patch Kids are shown in a heart-shaped bowl.

Sour Patch Kids became "Just Patch Kids" — if only for a few days. (iStock)

"It's not April 1st yet," one person wrote on X.

But the candy formerly known as Sour Patch Kids didn't seem concerned.

"While this may seem sudden, our decision is final," the post went on to say. "We cannot stand by and be called 'not sour' in our comments. You don't appreciate our sour, so we're taking it back. You never know what you have until it's sour, then sweet, then gone. Hope it's worth it."

Social media reactions were a mix of comical and critical.

All the colors of Sour Patch Kids are displayed on a white napkin.

Sour Patch Kids come in several different colors — but "they're always sour." (Peter Burke/Fox News Digital)

"For a brand that isn't sour anymore, y'all seem salty," wrote one commenter.

"Liar," wrote another, who shared a screenshot showing that the brand had changed its name on social media but not its verified X handle.

It seemed plausible enough, however, as the candy was introduced as "Mars Men" before being rebranded as Sour Patch Kids in the 1980s, according to several sources. 

Sour Patch Kids sit on a shelf at a store.

Sour Patch Kids were once known as "Mars Men." (Peter Burke/Fox News Digital)

For days, fans of the candy were left in limbo about whether the flavorful little figures would forego their sour ways.

But the candy appeared to reveal its true self on Tuesday morning, April 1, with a post that read, "SOUR FOREVER!!!!!"

Chicago-based Mondelez International, which owns Sour Patch Kids, did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital's inquiries seeking comment.

Peter Burke is a lifestyle editor with Fox News Digital. 