Is coloring Easter eggs safe amid bird flu outbreaks?

Coloring eggs for Easter is a longstanding holiday tradition – but is it safe as bird flu outbreaks continue across the U.S.?

Experts, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), have warned consumers to ensure that eggs and poultry products are fully cooked before eating.

Some even suggest staying away from runny eggs, including WebMD Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Whyte, who shared his thoughts on egg safety in a recent on-camera interview with Fox News Digital. (See the video at the top of the article.)

IS IT SAFE TO EAT EGGS AMID BIRD FLU OUTBREAKS?

Since coloring Easter eggs requires the eggs to be hard-boiled, Whyte confirmed that there shouldn’t be any bird flu-related risk.

"We are hearing a lot about bird flu … and there have been more cases in the last few weeks, but I wouldn't get overly concerned," he said.

"You definitely want to cook poultry, and you definitely want to make sure you cook eggs, typically at an internal temperature of about 165 degrees, but you don't want to be eating runny eggs right now."

IS A CRACKED EGG EVER SAFE TO EAT? WHAT YOU MUST KNOW

Whyte said he’s more concerned about current egg availability, as egg shortages continue and prices remain high.

"There are a lot of shortages of eggs, but coloring eggs is not going to expose you to bird flu," he said. "I wouldn't be concerned at all about coloring eggs."

"We're not hearing about any cases of bird flu from people who eat cooked poultry and cooked eggs."

The physician added that the only individuals who should be cautious are those who handle live poultry that could be infected with avian flu.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

Anna Wald, MD, head of the Allergy and Infectious Diseases Division and professor of medicine at the University of Washington, confirmed that store-bought and "properly cooked" eggs are safe to eat.

"Raw milk, however, is not safe," she previously told Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"The deaths in farm cats from avian flu have been associated with raw milk consumption from infected cows. Pasteurized milk is safe."

The CDC’s web page on food safety and bird flu notes that eating uncooked or under-cooked poultry or beef, or drinking raw milk, can "make you sick."

Cooking poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit will kill bacteria and viruses like bird flu, according to the CDC.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The agency suggests separating uncooked poultry from cooked foods and cooking all poultry and poultry products (including eggs) "all the way" before eating.

"While there is no evidence that anyone in the United States has gotten infected with avian influenza A viruses after eating properly handled and cooked poultry products, uncooked poultry and other poultry products (like blood) could have been the source of a small number of avian influenza A virus infections in people in Southeast Asia," the CDC warned.