Easter food alternatives: Try coloring these 4 items instead of expensive eggs

Potatoes, marshmallows, even onions can be dyed instead of eggs

Angelica Stabile By Angelica Stabile Fox News
Published
Ahead of Easter and amid bird flu, is it safe to color eggs? Video

Ahead of Easter and amid bird flu, is it safe to color eggs?

WebMD Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Whyte shares his expert recommendations on egg safety amid bird flu outbreaks.

Egg prices are still pretty high as the Easter holiday approaches.

There was a 10.4% uptick in egg prices in March and eggs are up 58.8% year-over-year, according to the Consumer Price Index.

While egg-coloring is a spring tradition for millions across the country, some inventive alternative ideas to coloring Easter eggs have been circulating lately.

IS COLORING EASTER EGGS SAFE AMID BIRD FLU OUTBREAKS?

Here are some fun food options to swap out for eggs.

1. Potatoes

Small baby potatoes

Potatoes are trending as egg-coloring alternatives for 2025. (iStock)

Coloring potatoes instead of eggs has become a growing trend this season.

Regular potatoes can be dyed the same way as hard-boiled eggs, but they should be washed off before dipping in, according to Delish.

EASTER AND PASSOVER FOODS THAT AMERICANS MOST LIKE AND DISLIKE, ACCORDING TO NEW DATA

The potatoes can still be eaten even after they're colored if natural food dyes are used, experts say.

2. Marshmallows

Woman holding marshmallows yellow chicks for easter

Marshmallows are easy to dye and paint on — and make a fun egg alternative this year. (iStock)

Marshmallows provide a simple blank canvas for coloring and designing.

The fluffy treats reportedly can be dipped into dye or painted on with a small paintbrush.

DIETITIAN SHARES 3 SIMPLE EGGLESS BREAKFAST RECIPES AS EGG PRICES SOAR

They're also easy to maneuver, as they can be held in place with toothpicks or skewers.

Marshmallow maker Jet-Puffed released its own "Dip & Decorate" kit for Easter this year.

Jet-Puffed Dip & Decorate Marshmallows kit

Jet-Puffed released a "Dip & Decorate" marshmallow kit this year. (Darcy Miller)

It includes a bag of jumbo marshmallows, edible colorings, pens, drizzles and an egg crate. 

(The kit is sold for $1.99 on Walmart's website but was sold out as of Friday.)

3. Onions and shallots

Different types of onions including: green, yellow, sweet, red, white, shallot, boiling onions, and cipollini

Onions are a great alternative to dying eggs, according to Delish. (iStock)

Although a potentially stinky option, onions are a potential alternative to eggs, according to Delish.

Onions can be dyed just as potatoes can be, as long as the harder, outer layers are removed first.

Shallots are another, smaller option that are similar in size to eggs.

4. Peanut butter eggs

Chocolate easter bunny

One Easter egg alternative recipe (not pictured) has gone viral on social media this year. (iStock)

One Easter egg alternative recipe has gone viral on social media.

Crowded Kitchen, a mother-daughter cooking duo with 2 million followers on Instagram, posted a video of its Peanut Butter Easter Eggs, which received more than one million likes.

The recipe, posted on Crowded Kitchen's website, yields a batch of beautiful, Robin's egg-blue sweet treats.

The simple mixture includes peanut butter, maple syrup, powdered sugar, almond flour, vanilla extract and salt, which is then semi-frozen.

The colorful coating is made with melted white chocolate and coconut oil, with Spirulina and matcha added as desired.

The eggs are dipped into the white chocolate coating and speckled with a mixture of cocoa powder and water with the flick of a pastry brush, according to the recipe.

Fox News Digital's Daniella Genovese contributed reporting. 

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.