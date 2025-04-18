Easter food alternatives: Try coloring these 4 items instead of expensive eggs

Egg prices are still pretty high as the Easter holiday approaches.

There was a 10.4% uptick in egg prices in March and eggs are up 58.8% year-over-year, according to the Consumer Price Index.

While egg-coloring is a spring tradition for millions across the country, some inventive alternative ideas to coloring Easter eggs have been circulating lately.

Here are some fun food options to swap out for eggs.

1. Potatoes

Coloring potatoes instead of eggs has become a growing trend this season.

Regular potatoes can be dyed the same way as hard-boiled eggs, but they should be washed off before dipping in, according to Delish.

The potatoes can still be eaten even after they're colored if natural food dyes are used, experts say.

2. Marshmallows

Marshmallows provide a simple blank canvas for coloring and designing.

The fluffy treats reportedly can be dipped into dye or painted on with a small paintbrush.

They're also easy to maneuver, as they can be held in place with toothpicks or skewers.

Marshmallow maker Jet-Puffed released its own "Dip & Decorate" kit for Easter this year.

It includes a bag of jumbo marshmallows, edible colorings, pens, drizzles and an egg crate.

(The kit is sold for $1.99 on Walmart's website but was sold out as of Friday.)

3. Onions and shallots

Although a potentially stinky option, onions are a potential alternative to eggs, according to Delish.

Onions can be dyed just as potatoes can be, as long as the harder, outer layers are removed first.

Shallots are another, smaller option that are similar in size to eggs.

4. Peanut butter eggs

One Easter egg alternative recipe has gone viral on social media.

Crowded Kitchen, a mother-daughter cooking duo with 2 million followers on Instagram, posted a video of its Peanut Butter Easter Eggs, which received more than one million likes.

The recipe, posted on Crowded Kitchen's website, yields a batch of beautiful, Robin's egg-blue sweet treats.

The simple mixture includes peanut butter, maple syrup, powdered sugar, almond flour, vanilla extract and salt, which is then semi-frozen.

The colorful coating is made with melted white chocolate and coconut oil, with Spirulina and matcha added as desired.

The eggs are dipped into the white chocolate coating and speckled with a mixture of cocoa powder and water with the flick of a pastry brush, according to the recipe.

Fox News Digital's Daniella Genovese contributed reporting.