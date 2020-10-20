Expand / Collapse search
Fast Food
Published

Drunk man breaks into McDonald’s looking for chicken nuggets

The man is facing misdemeanor charges

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
Just really wanted some late night chicken nuggets.

A drunk man is facing misdemeanor charges after he set off an alarm at a McDonald’s in Westlake, Ohio, last week at 1:30 a.m.

BRITISH SUPERMARKET CHAIN LAUNCHES FROZEN CHICKEN NUGGET INTO SPACE TO CELEBRATE ANNIVERSARY

The 25-year-old intoxicated man reportedly had a hankering for chicken nuggets and went to the fast food chain in search. However, once he arrived, he was “surprised that no one was there to take his order,” a report from Cleveland.com shared.

The man did not reportedly cause any damage to the store.

The man did not reportedly cause any damage to the store. (iStock)

BOJANGLES FIRES EMPLOYEES WHO ALLEGEDLY PRETENDED TO SPIT IN OFFICER'S ORDER

The man exited the restaurant through the front door, which was open, to responding police officers.

The young man was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated, the outlet shared.

Fortunately, no chicken nuggets seemed to be disturbed, nor damage reportedly done to the store, unlike at a spate of Taco Bells in Pennsylvania, which had been targeted by a repeat robber.

Earlier this month, Joshua James Logue was arrested and is now facing felony charges in three different cities and townships across the Keystone State for a string of Taco Bell robberies. The man reportedly stole $900 from three different locations and caused over $7,000 in damage to the restaurants.

Fox News’ Michael Hollan contributed to this report.

