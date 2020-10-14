Police track alleged Taco Bell burglar, find out he's already under arrest for Taco Bell burglaries in Indiana

Everyone has a favorite fast-food place. Even crooks.

A burglary suspect was recently targeted for arrest after authorities connected him with a string of break-ins at several Taco Bell restaurants in Pennsylvania. After identifying the suspect, officials discovered that he apparently has a history of such crimes.

Law enforcement officials in Pennsylvania first determined that the same man was responsible for multiple break-ins at various Taco Bell restaurants across the state, according to the Observer-Reporter. After issuing a warrant for the suspect’s arrest, however, they reportedly discovered that he was already in custody in Indiana, also for allegedly breaking into Taco Bells.

Authorities then discovered that the suspect had been linked to 30 cases across Kentucky, West Virginia and Ohio – all reportedly for similar burglaries at Taco Bells.

Joshua James Logue is now facing multiple felony charges in three different cities and townships across Pennsylvania for the most recent string of Taco Bell robberies. He is accused of stealing $900 combined from three different locations. He’s also accused of causing over $7,000 in damages to the restaurants.

Logue would reportedly use an air rifle to shatter the glass doors to enter the restaurants during early morning hours while they were closed. He then allegedly would use a hammer to break open the registers, steal the cash and then flee in a pickup truck (which was apparently visible by security cameras).

Authorities reportedly tracked Logue down via his vehicle's registration, and learned that he had already been arrested in Indiana, where he allegedly broke into a Taco Bell and set off an alarm, leading to his apprehension at the scene.

Of the 2019 incidents, Logue has either been convicted, or has charges pending.