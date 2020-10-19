British supermarket chain launches frozen chicken nugget into space to celebrate anniversary

Sorry, chicken nugget, you have some atmosphere on you.

A British supermarket chain launched its brightest and best – a single frozen chicken nugget – into space last week to celebrate its 50th anniversary, The Irish News reported.

Iceland Foods Ltd. chose the chicken nugget as it was one of its customers “favorites,” according to a statement to The Irish News. In fact, the grocery store has been the biggest retailer of chicken nuggets in the UK, according to a press release for the launch.

“2020 is a huge year for us as we celebrate our 50th birthday, and we wanted to find ways to mark the occasion, just like anyone celebrating a birthday in lockdown,” said Andrew Staniland, Iceland's trading director to The Irish News. “What better way to show that our products are out of this world than by sending one of our customer favorites into space.”

The grocery teamed up with Sent into Space, a company that, as its name suggests, sends things into space.

The nugget was taken to a launch site in rural Wales and was rigged to a gas-filled weather balloon that then went up 20.7 miles to Near Space, a region between 65,000 feet and 325,000 feet above sea level, Space.com reported. It is before Outer Space.

According to the release, the nugget spent an hour floating up in Near Space.

Though monumental, the lonely chicken nugget is hardly the first edible item launched into space.

In March 2019, a man sent a Big Mac into space – and then celebrated it coming back down by eating it. It’s unclear if the frozen chicken nugget had the same reception upon its return to earth.