©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Product Recalls

Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar recall upgraded as FDA warns of serious health risk for diabetics

Mislabeled cans containing full sugar could pose dangers for diabetics

By Peter Burke Fox News
Published
A recall of mislabeled cases of Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar has been upgraded amid a serious health risk, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The FDA and Dr. Pepper announced a voluntary recall last month of 19,203 12-pack and 24-pack cases of 12-ounce cans of Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar. 

The cases of soda were found to contain "full sugar."

EXPERTS SAY QUITTING DIET COKE CAN IMPROVE HEART HEALTH AND GUT BALANCE

Late last week, the FDA's recall was upgraded to Class II.

The FDA defines a Class II recall as "a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

Six-pack cases of Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar and Dr. Pepper cans are shown on a shelf.

Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar cans that were mislabeled have been recalled. (Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Because the cans were mislabeled as having zero sugar, they could cause a health risk for diabetics or others who need to limit their sugar intake or avoid it altogether. 

PEPSICO TO REMOVE ARTIFICIAL INGREDIENTS FROM POPULAR FOOD ITEMS BY END OF 2025

A regular 12-ounce can of Dr. Pepper contains 39 grams of sugar, according to its nutrition facts label.

Woman drinking soda

The mislabeled Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar cans of soda could pose a health risk to diabetics or others who can't consume sugar. (iStock)

The recalled cans were produced by Jacksonville, Florida-based Pepsi Beverages Company, which is licensed to manufacture Dr. Pepper products. 

The Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar cans in question have the product code XXXXRS05165 with a "best by" date of Feb. 16, 2026.

The soft drink was distributed to retailers in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

Closeup of aluminum red can of Dr Pepper isolated on white background with clipping path. Dr. Pepper is now manufactured by the Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc.

A regular 12-ounce can of Dr. Pepper contains 39 grams of sugar. (iStock)

No other Dr. Pepper products were impacted by the recall.

Fox News Digital reached out to Dr. Pepper and Pepsi Beverages Co. for comment.

Peter Burke is a lifestyle editor with Fox News Digital. 