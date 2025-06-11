Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar recall upgraded as FDA warns of serious health risk for diabetics

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A recall of mislabeled cases of Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar has been upgraded amid a serious health risk, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The FDA and Dr. Pepper announced a voluntary recall last month of 19,203 12-pack and 24-pack cases of 12-ounce cans of Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar.

The cases of soda were found to contain "full sugar."

Late last week, the FDA's recall was upgraded to Class II.

The FDA defines a Class II recall as "a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

Because the cans were mislabeled as having zero sugar, they could cause a health risk for diabetics or others who need to limit their sugar intake or avoid it altogether.

A regular 12-ounce can of Dr. Pepper contains 39 grams of sugar, according to its nutrition facts label.

The recalled cans were produced by Jacksonville, Florida-based Pepsi Beverages Company, which is licensed to manufacture Dr. Pepper products.

The Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar cans in question have the product code XXXXRS05165 with a "best by" date of Feb. 16, 2026.

The soft drink was distributed to retailers in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

No other Dr. Pepper products were impacted by the recall.

Fox News Digital reached out to Dr. Pepper and Pepsi Beverages Co. for comment.