Experts say quitting Diet Coke can improve heart health and gut balance

It may have zero calories and no added sugar, but experts say Diet Coke is not generally considered a healthy beverage.

Previous studies have linked diet soda in general to increased metabolic and cardiovascular risks, among other health effects.

"Research shows that drinking two or more artificially sweetened beverages per day may increase the risk of heart disease and stroke," Michelle Routhenstein, a New York-based registered dietitian who specializes in heart disease, told Fox News Digital.

"Another study showed that just one diet soda increases the risk of Afib, an irregular heartbeat that increases the risk of vascular events, like stroke."

Some studies show this may be due to how artificial sweeteners are processed in the body and the metabolites they produce, Routhenstein said, while other research suggests that diet sodas may negatively change the balance of gut bacteria, which plays a role in chronic disease.

"Many of my clients who have ditched Diet Coke mention how they never realized how addictive it can be," she added.

Tanya Freirich, a registered dietitian nutritionist in Charlotte, North Carolina, noted that Diet Coke contains artificial sweeteners that have been linked to weight gain and an increased risk of type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

"Aspartame, the artificial sweetener in Diet Coke, has been labeled as possibly carcinogenic by the World Health Organization and may negatively affect our gut microbiome," she said in an interview with Fox News Digital.

Many industry experts maintain that aspartame is still safe for consumption, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

In 2023, the FDA issued the below statement on its position on aspartame.

"Aspartame is one of the most studied food additives in the human food supply. FDA scientists do not have safety concerns when aspartame is used under the approved conditions," the agency said. "The sweetener is approved in many countries. Regulatory and scientific authorities, such as Health Canada and the European Food Safety Authority have evaluated aspartame and also consider it safe at current permitted use levels."

Healthier alternatives to Diet Coke

Routhenstein recommends swapping diet soda for a more health-conscious choice.

"While it may be hard to find an exact alternative that meets the taste, carbonation and mouth feel, there are other healthier alternatives to consider," she told Fox News Digital.

One of Routhenstein's suggestions is low-sugar kombucha, a fermented tea that offers gut-promoting benefits.

Freirich echoed the benefits of kombucha as a source of probiotics, which are beneficial for gut health.

"You can also add a splash of lime or lemon to carbonated water, adding vitamin C for immune and heart health," Routhenstein suggested.

Sparkling green tea is another option, as it offers carbonation while still providing anti-inflammatory benefits, according to the above source.

For those who prefer "bubbly" drinks, Freirich also recommends choosing unflavored seltzer water or lightly sweetened carbonated beverages.

"If you are interested in the caffeine of Diet Coke, I recommend replacing it with lightly sweetened tea or coffee," she suggested.

"These are a great source of natural antioxidants and some caffeine. Green tea in particular is incredibly anti-inflammatory."

The best option of all, however, is plain water, experts agree.

"Many of us could benefit from drinking a little more water in our day," Freirich said. "Hydration is important for energy, good digestion and the health of our hair, skin and nails."