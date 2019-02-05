Expand / Collapse search
Donald and Melania Trump's 2005 wedding cake favor up for auction

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
A piece of President Donald and first lady Melania Trump’s wedding day could be yours, as a wedding cake favor from the couple’s January 2005 nuptials has hit the auction block.

RR Auction has announced that a miniature chocolate cake from the Trump’s Palm Beach wedding is up for sale, with bids starting at $200.

The “sought-after souvenir wedding cake,” measuring roughly three inches in height and diameter as an individual chocolate truffle cake decorated with a “single sugar-spun buttercream rose and gold flakes.” (Reuters)

According to the dessert’s official listing page, the “sought-after souvenir wedding cake” – roughly three inches in height and diameter – is as an individual chocolate truffle cake decorated with a “single sugar-spun buttercream rose and gold flakes.”

The 14-year-old sweet comes packaged in its original ivory box, stamped with a gold monogram “MDT.”

The souvenir was inspired in design by the actual wedding cake from the big day, a 200-pound yellow sponge with a $50,000 price tag, according to the auction house.

The aforementioned favor from the Mar-a-Lago bash was presented to the 350 wedding guests, including celebs such as Rudy Giuliani, Heidi Klum, P. Diddy, Shaquille O'Neal, Simon Cowell, then-Senator Hillary Clinton, and former president Bill Clinton, as per the Boston-based RR Auction.

As of Tuesday afternoon, just four bids had been placed on the iconic cake, with bidding at $267.

The confection is expected to be sold for around $1,500, as per the auction house.

Another wedding cake favor from the Trump’s 2005 nuptials (pictured here) – sold by Julien’s Auctions – was expected to fetch the same sum when it went up for sale in November 2017. (Julien's Auctions)

Another wedding cake favor from the Trump’s 2005 nuptials – sold by Julien’s Auctions – was expected fetch the same sum when it went up for sale in November 2017 as well.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak