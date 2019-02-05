Donald and Melania Trump's 2005 wedding cake favor up for auction

A piece of President Donald and first lady Melania Trump’s wedding day could be yours, as a wedding cake favor from the couple’s January 2005 nuptials has hit the auction block.

RR Auction has announced that a miniature chocolate cake from the Trump’s Palm Beach wedding is up for sale, with bids starting at $200.

WASHINGTON BAKER 'UNAPOLOGIZES' FOR 'BUILD THAT WALL' VALENTINE’S COOKIES: 'PEOPLE SHOULD LIGHTEN UP'

According to the dessert’s official listing page, the “sought-after souvenir wedding cake” – roughly three inches in height and diameter – is as an individual chocolate truffle cake decorated with a “single sugar-spun buttercream rose and gold flakes.”

The 14-year-old sweet comes packaged in its original ivory box, stamped with a gold monogram “MDT.”

The souvenir was inspired in design by the actual wedding cake from the big day, a 200-pound yellow sponge with a $50,000 price tag, according to the auction house.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The aforementioned favor from the Mar-a-Lago bash was presented to the 350 wedding guests, including celebs such as Rudy Giuliani, Heidi Klum, P. Diddy, Shaquille O'Neal, Simon Cowell, then-Senator Hillary Clinton, and former president Bill Clinton, as per the Boston-based RR Auction.

As of Tuesday afternoon, just four bids had been placed on the iconic cake, with bidding at $267.

The confection is expected to be sold for around $1,500, as per the auction house.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another wedding cake favor from the Trump’s 2005 nuptials – sold by Julien’s Auctions – was expected fetch the same sum when it went up for sale in November 2017 as well.