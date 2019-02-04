Washington baker 'unapologizes' for 'Build That Wall' Valentine’s cookies: 'People should lighten up'

OK, so maybe he’s #SorryNotSorry.

Ken Bellingham, the Washington baker who made headlines for writing “Build That Wall” on one of his Valentine’s-themed cookies, is taking back an apology he issued last week, and says "people should lighten up" about the whole thing.

"Am I supposed to be quiet because I can't write what I want, or I can only write what they want or makes them happy?” Bellingham said in a statement to KOMO, which also reported that he was “unapologizing” for the incident.

“No. That's not how it is. They can write whatever they want on their own cookie and I can do that on mine,” he said.

Bellingham also claims that since his cookie went viral, his bakery — Edmonds Bakery in Edmonds, Wash. — has been inundated with requests.

“I have so many new customers,” he told My Edmonds News, adding that he can’t even keep up with orders.

Last week, Bellingham’s bakery also shared a message via Facebook, writing that he was unable to ship cookies but “blessed beyond measure” for his customers’ “overwhelming support.”

Edmonds initially found himself at the center of controversy in late January, when a customer shared a photo of the “Build the Wall” on Facebook. But Bellingham told KING-TV he only wrote the phrase on one cookie that was placed into his display case, alongside other “risqué” cookies, some of which feature phrases such as “Sweet Heart” or “Addicted to Love.”

“I try to be funny,” he said at the time. He also apologized and further claimed that building a border wall is “not anything” he would endorse, anyway.

“I don’t think building a wall is going to solve our problems,” he told the station.

However, the customer had subsequently said she felt it was inappropriate to make light of the subject in the first place, and told KING-TV that she feels the phrase is too often used by “white supremacists” and “the alt-right.”

Bellingham, meanwhile, told KOMO that he’s now producing the “Build That Wall” cookies as a business decision, but isn’t necessarily a supporter of President Trump’s proposed border wall.

On Feb. 2, the bakery also shared a photo of another batch of cookies Edmonds Bakery was working on, reading "Build the Love."