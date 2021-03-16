Dolly Parton, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams collaborate on new flavor

Dolly Parton has been keeping busy.

In the last year, the 75-year-old country music legend has won a Grammy Award, made a Super Bowl commercial, donated to the development of a coronavirus vaccine and even received her first dose of the vaccine. Now, she’s getting into ice cream.

This week, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams announced that it would be releasing a new flavor in partnership with Parton.

The ice cream company teased the partnership last week on Instagram, asking fans: "Hypothetically speaking, say we had a new collab flavor in the works, what do you hope it is?"

Over the course of the week, the company revealed the partnership to fans with an Instagram mosaic of an illustration of Parton.

The final piece of the picture was posted Monday with the words: "Specially made for Dolly Parton."

In the caption of the image, Jeni’s explained that the upcoming flavor will benefit the Imagination Library, a program founded by Parton that gives free books to children from birth to 5 years old.

Jeni’s hasn’t actually released what the flavor will be or when it will be released, but the company is giving fans a chance to sign up to be notified when it’s released.

