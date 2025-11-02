Dentist recommends four foods that protect teeth from holiday sweets

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the candy bowls linger from Halloween and holiday treats start to roll in, your teeth face a marathon of sugar exposure.

"Halloween involves a lot of candy all at once," Olga Ensz, D.M.D., M.P.H., told Fox News Digital.

A clinical associate professor and director of community-based outreach at the University of Florida College of Dentistry, Ensz describes the heart of the issue: the problem isn’t that candy suddenly becomes more dangerous; "it’s that we eat it in much larger amounts over a short period."

That rapid-fire sugar intake fuels bacteria that feast on leftover candy, producing acid that weakens enamel and paves the way for cavities.

SUGAR IN DRINKS LINKED TO HIGHER DIABETES RISK THAN THAT IN FOOD, NEW RESEARCH FINDS

While brushing and flossing are key, what you eat next can actually help your mouth fight back. Ensz explains the "Fantastic Four of Foods" for dental defense below.

1. Apple as "Nature’s Toothbrush"

"Apples scrub your teeth’s surfaces to disrupt plaque while stimulating saliva flow. Saliva then neutralizes acid and provides minerals to help repair the enamel," Ensz explained.

SCIENTISTS CRACK CODE ON HOW DIETARY FIBER SHIELDS YOUR BODY FROM HARMFUL SUGAR DAMAGE

Their natural fiber acts as a gentle abrasive, while the boost in saliva helps wash away lingering sugars. Think of it as a mini mouth cleanse after dessert.

YOUR LATE-NIGHT CHEESE HABIT COULD BE SPARKING WILD DREAMS AND RESTLESS SLEEP, EXPERTS WARN

2. Cranberries as the "Non-Stick Shield"

Unsweetened cranberries offer more than festive flavor.

"Unsweetened cranberries possess polyphenols with anti-adhesion properties, meaning they interfere with the ability of cavity-causing bacteria to stick to the tooth surface and, ultimately, prevent plaque formation at the source," the professor said.

5 EVERYDAY FOODS AND DRINKS SILENTLY DAMAGING YOUR LONG-TERM HEALTH, SAY NUTRITION EXPERTS

Just make sure they’re not coated in sugar: look for dried cranberries without added sweeteners or use them fresh in salads.

3. Cheese as the "Triple Threat"

Cheese, it turns out, provides a triple defense.

"It stimulates saliva, its alkaline properties help neutralize acid and raise the mouth's pH, and it delivers a direct dose of calcium and phosphates," said Ensz, who added that the latter elements are the "building blocks" for enamel repair.

SOME HALLOWEEN CANDIES FACING BACKLASH FROM NUTRITION EXPERTS THIS YEAR

A small piece of cheese after a meal can counteract acidity from sweets and strengthen the enamel naturally.

4. Pumpkin as the "Enamel Builder"

"Pumpkin is rich in Vitamin A," Ensz shared. Vitamin A is a nutrient essential for the cells that form strong, healthy enamel and make your teeth more resistant to acid.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Beyond pie, roasted pumpkin or pumpkin purée in smoothies can give your smile a seasonal strength boost.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The key to surviving the candy-heavy months is about balancing your sweet treats with protective measures.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

Enjoy in moderation, then reach for foods that give your teeth a fighting chance.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

These four fall favorites both taste great and protect your smile long after that last candy wrapper is gone.