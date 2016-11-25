Delicious ways to fry your chicken this weekend

Adina (Epicurious' features director) and I grabbed dinner at a local Japanese Katsu joint -- and I pointed out that nearly every single time she and I eat dinner together after work, we wind up eating something fried, usually chicken. So, in the spirit of this-is-what-we-can't-stop-eating-right now, here are a few of our favorite fried chicken recipes here at Epicurious.

Great for families, perfect for weekends, and a great dining-outdoors food -- why not fry some up yourself this weekend?

1. Classic Buttermilk

Keep it simple with a classic recipe the whole family will enjoy.

2. Fried Chicken Biscuits

Fried chicken on a hot buttered biscuit—what's not to like?

3. Nashville-Style Hot Chicken

Put some south in yo' mouth with this hot and spicy recipe. Remember a little cayenne goes a long way.

4. Brined Fried Chicken

Brining makes this fried chicken, inspired by a recipe from Judson Grill, extra flavorful.

5. Fried Chicken Masala

For an Indian-inspired twist on a classic fried chicken, try this Masala recipe.

Check out more awesome fried chicken recipes you can try this weekend.