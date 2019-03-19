Dairy Queen giving away ice cream on 'Free Cone Day'

Dairy Queen is once again rewarding her loyal subjects with free ice cream.

This Wednesday, participating locations within her majesty’s queendom will be handing out free small vanilla soft-serve cones as part of Dairy Queen’s annual “Free Cone Day” promotion.

“We love that our tradition of Free Cone Day has become synonymous with [the] return of warmer weather and bringing people together,” said Maria Hokanson, the executive vice president of marketing at the American Dairy Queen Corporation, according to an official decree (press release).

“We know the start of soft-serve season brings joy to our fans, and we can’t wait to help spread smiles,” she added.

It should be noted, however, that not all of the realm’s locations will be participating in Wednesday’s free-cone festivities, specifically those situated within shopping malls.

Furthermore, any lord or lady who misses out on Wednesday’s promotion can still take advantage of the Dairy Queen’s generous 50-cent dipped soft-serve cones between March 21st and 31st, redeemable through the DQ mobile app at participating locations under her domain (within the U.S.).